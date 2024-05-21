Blue Jays Have Shopped Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, per Executive

The Toronto Blue Jays have made the postseason in both of the past two seasons largely thanks to their young superstar duo of Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. But as the team stands in last place in the American League East division to open the 2024 season, it seems those young stars could be traded away before this year’s deadline.

“I don’t think they’re opposed to it,” an unnamed executive told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. “They’ve talked to teams about it. The asks were ridiculous, but I think they’re going to try to retool a lot, and using those guys to get pieces may be the way to do it.”

Toronto Blue Jays Could Net Large Returns By Trading Young Stars

Guerrero Jr. was an All-Star in 2021, 2022 and 2023, but has been slashing just .286/.381/.394 so far this season in 175 at bats, a notable dip in the high slugging percentages that have been the greatest strength of his young career. And Bichette, who was an All-Star in 2021 and 2023, has slashed .230/.289/.333, representing significant dips in his career averages across the board.

Guerrero Jr. agreed to a one-year, $19.9 million deal to avoid arbitration this year and has another season of arbitration next year before potentially hitting free agency in 2026. And Bichette agreed to a three-year, $33.6 million contract this past offseason and can become a free agent again in 2026.

As a result, there is no real urgency to deal either player in the middle of this season from a free agency perspective, but the Blue Jays may feel ready to move on as the duo can fetch a relatively high return sooner than later.

“Guerrero will be a free agent after the 2025 season and the Blue Jays have yet to sign him to a long-term deal,” Jim Bowden noted recently for The Athletic. “They’d get a much better return in a trade now than they would in the offseason or in the leadup to next year’s trade deadline; therefore, they’ll need to seriously consider dealing him this July if they fall out of the race.”

Change of Scenery Could Help Toronto Blue Jays Stars Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Given the potential that both players have demonstrated in past seasons, it’s understandable that the Blue Jays will hold to “ridiculous” asking prices for now. They ultimately could land a generous return for either or both players, particularly if they flash returns to form and front offices around the league become convinced they still have the potential to transform their own rosters.

“Neither of them are off to great starts, but other teams might view them as change-of-scenery guys,” a National League executive told Feinsand. “Everyone knows what these guys can do, but that roster might just need a change.”

If the Blue Jays do opt to offload talent and rebuild this season, there are several other potential trade candidates along with Guerrero Jr. and Bichette.

“Their free agents after this season include Yusei Kikuchi, Justin Turner, Kevin Kiermaier and Danny Jansen — mostly complementary parts,” Ken Rosenthal reported for The Athletic. “But their free agents after 2025, hoo boy. Chris Bassitt. Bichette and Guerrero. Jordan Romano and a number of other relievers. A reckoning is nearly at hand.”