2024 Will be a Critical Year for Cardinals Manager Oliver Marmol

Following a disastrous season that saw the St. Louis Cardinals finish in last place in 2023, several fans were calling for drastic changes to be made. Because of the fury of the following, Redbirds manager Oliver Marmol needs to produce much better results this year. Otherwise, it could be his final one in Gateway City.

Even for the “Best Fans in Baseball,” patience is starting to wear thin with the young manager, who assumed the helm in St. Louis in 2022. He saw success in his first season as an MLB manager, winning the division title, but things went off the rails for Marmol and his club last year.

The Cardinals dropped to fifth place in the National League Central, posting a mark of 71-91. For Oliver Marmol’s part, he has a 164-160 record in his two seasons as a skipper.

Many in the Media Think Oliver Marmol Is a Marked Man

Those types of results won’t be enough for him to survive the 2024 tilt, at least not according to several members of the local media. Marmol has never been the fans’ first choice, and there are plenty of indications that he will be walking a tightrope this season.

In a video posted by St. Louis sportscaster, Charlie Marlow, he discussed that all the pieces are in place for Marmol to be funneled out if he falters once again. Although he says that the manager shouldn’t shoulder all the blame, he acknowledges that the situation has fallen off a cliff in comparison to the past.

“It’s not all Oli’s fault,” Marlow said on his show, “Hot Take Central” on 590 The Fan.

“But as bad as things sometimes were under (former manager Mike) Matheny, they were never even close to this bad. So, I do think it’s playoffs or bust.”

In December 2023, the Cardinals brought in former star catcher Yadier Molina as a special assistant. Molina was a valuable and productive member of two World Series winners and is considered a likely Hall of Famer. He’s also the favorite of many fans and followers to eventually take over the manager’s role.

#STLCards manager Oli Marmol said advisor and franchise icon Yadier Molina will join the organization “later in the month.” Marmol is uncertain whether Molina will be around the big league club or not initially. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) March 1, 2024

Molina was considered one of the smartest players in the game during his illustrious 19-year career. Often, the nine-time Gold Glove winner was like having another coach on the field. Now, many in Redbird Nation are intrigued if those game smarts might translate into a terrific career as a locker room leader.

A Whole New Rotation for the Cardinals

Oliver Marmol will have a chance to redeem himself, however, thanks to some key offseason moves made by general manager John Mozeliak.

Pitching was high on the list of priorities after the Cards posted an overall 4.79 ERA in 2023. The franchise almost completely revamped the pitching rotation, signing veteran right-handers Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson. The group will be rounded out by returning starters Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz.

If those arms don’t happen to get off to a hot start, however, ownership might be doing a little pitching of their own: To offer someone else the opportunity to take Marmol’s place.

The St. Louis Cardinals open the season on April 4, when they take on the Miami Marlins. It will be the first step on the road to redemption for the maligned manager.