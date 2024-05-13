Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt Discusses How He’s Dealing With His Current Slump

Much like many of his teammates, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt hasn’t had a lot of success to start the 2024 season. The seven-time All-Star and 2022 National League MVP has struggled mightily at the plate, hitting just .197 with three home runs thus far.

It’s completely out of character for the normally consistent leader of the Redbirds. The 36-year-old Goldschmidt has had a stellar career as a batter. He’s hit .291 overall, with 343 home runs and 1,135 RBI throughout his almost 14 seasons in the big leagues.

With his team now mired in last place in the NL Central Division, the Cards’ first sacker has been in search of anything that can get him going at the plate. In turn, he’s looking to spark his squad, a team that started the year off 16-24 through their first 40 games and found themselves eight games out of first place by May 13.

Recently, Goldschmidt discussed his early season slump, and the steps he’s been taking to get back to form at the dish.

Goldschmidt Tries to Assess His Problems at the Plate

Prior to Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Goldschmidt was on the field early, working on his swing. He spoke about his lack of productivity and studying to find a solution.

“I mean, I think there are a lot of different ways to describe it. That would probably be the easiest way,” Goldschmidt explained, according to The Athletic‘s Katie Woo and Ken Rosenthal. “I mean, I’ve always had times when I’ve struggled. This, whether it’s longer or worse or it happens to be the first 40 games instead of the middle 40″

“I can’t predict, but hopefully if I start playing better I’ll be able to give you a better answer. If I knew exactly what was going on… I can see on video, that’s not what I want to do. But sometimes it’s a little harder to figure out what’s causing that.”

“We’re not computers, where you just plug in and do this, this and this. There’s a feel part of it. There’s a timing part of it. I see the result of whatever is happening. You’re not always sure 100 percent what’s causing it. You’re like, ‘All right, I think it’s this, I’m going to try this.’

“Obviously, I didn’t even play good in spring training this year. I didn’t play good in the second half last year. I’m trying to evaluate and see what is causing the swing to not be as efficient, as good as I would like.”

The Cardinals are Being Supportive of the First Baseman

Goldschmidt says he has received the full support of his teammates and the Cardinals coaching staff, which has helped him keep a positive approach.

“I’m great there. I wish that was the problem. I know how to work on that,” he said. “In the moment, of course you’re upset. When you get out, when you strike out with the bases loaded, you’re not going to smile back to the dugout. That’s that healthy competition. Even if you’re hitting .350, you’re going to be disappointed when you don’t come through for the team.”

“The most important thing is not carrying it over to the next at-bat, the next day. I think I’ve done a great job personally of doing that. I don’t feel like I need to make a mental adjustment. I’ll try to keep working, try to perform, and try and play well and help us win.”

Following his comments, Goldschmidt would hit a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Brewers, as St. Louis defeated Milwaukee, 4-3. The Cardinals then moved on to begin a three-game series in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels.