Cardinals’ Trade of Tyler O’Neill Was Their Worst Off Season Move: MLB Writer

The St. Louis Cardinals have rebounded a bit after a rough two months to kick off the 2024 season. Despite a 24-26 start, the team went on a recent stretch where they won eight out of 10 games and climbed from last place to third in the National League Central Division. During the offseason, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak made several moves to shore up a club that went 71-91 in 2023. While pitching was a priority, the club’s trade involving a promising outfielder has stood out as a potential mistake. A recent story by Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report pointed out that Tyler O’Neill, who was shipped to the Boston Red Sox, is having a breakout year offensively. To make matters worse, his bat has blossomed in Beantown, as the Cardinals’ lineup has lurched.

Tyler O’Neill Has Broken Out in Boston

“O’Neill is in his final season before hitting free agency, and the Cardinals had a logjam of what appeared to be serviceable outfielders,” Miller wrote. “Trading him to Boston for a pair of pitching prospects made sense.”

“Unfortunately, while O’Neill has clubbed 11 home runs for the Red Sox, the quartet of Jordan Walker, Victor Scott II, Michael Siani, and Dylan Carlson has been a disaster for St. Louis, combining for zero home runs in 247 trips to the plate.”

“This has contributed significantly to a Cardinals offense that ranks dead-last in the National League in total runs scored and a record (at the time) six games below .500.” Along with his 11 home runs, the 28-year-old O’Neill drove in 17 runs and scored 29 runs in his first 148 at-bats of the 2024 campaign.

A Recent Redbird Reunion

O’Neill returned to Busch Stadium on May 17 when the Red Sox traveled to St. Louis for a three-game interleague series with the Redbirds. He received a standing ovation of Cardinal Nation in his first at-bat, a standard practice when a former favorite returns to the Gateway City.

He even received applause from the Cardinals dugout and Redbirds manager Oliver Marmol, who publicly criticized O’Neill in 2023. Many believe their falling out led to the former two-time Gold Glove winner being shuttled out of St. Louis.

However, O’Neill said recently that he and Marmol have since buried the hatchet and have found mutual respect for one another. In the end, he says his focus is on helping the Red Sox win now.

“I think in the moment I handled it in the right way,” O’Neill told host (and former MLB player) AJ Pierzynski on the ‘Foul Territory’ podcast following his return to St. Louis. “Obviously, you don’t want to create any division like that. But, you know, it was quite the situation, for sure.”

“I’m happy it’s all behind us, and Oli and I were able to move past it. But, I think at the end of the day, it kind of turned into respect at arm’s length…We ended on good terms out there, so that I’m very thankful for. I have nothing but gratitude and thanks for the city and the organization in St. Louis, but everything comes to an end, and it was my time this time.”