Cardinals Ace Sonny Gray Likely Ruled Out of Opening Day Start

When St. Louis Cardinals starter Sonny Gray left Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals after just 20 pitches, Redbird fans everywhere gasped. The free-agent acquisition from Minnesota was deemed the club’s ace heading into 2024. He’s scheduled to be their starter on opening day against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

That’s not likely to happen, however, as Gray left after recording only five outs against the Nats. He exited alongside the Cardinal training staff and was later reported to be suffering from a strained hamstring. Following the game, the righthander got an MRI exam to find out the extent of the damage.

It was a full-on blow to the gut for Cardinal Nation, who are pinning high hopes on a revamped pitching rotation in 2024. Now, one of the key players in turning around a team that finished 71-91 in 2023 may be ruled out for the opener. Possibly even longer.

Gray’s Injury Called ‘Challenging’ by Cardinal Management

Sonny Gray has officially been listed as having a mild hamstring strain, but he has not been placed on the injured list as of yet. The team spoke with the media on Tuesday, stating that they were staying optimistic about the 34-year-old’s chances of taking the mound for the opener.

“We’ve had some encouraging news that it’s a mild strain. Not going to put any return-to-play (date) on it,” president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said. “It’s been less than 24 hours. We’re going to see how he responds over the next few days. But from the MRI reading, we’re definitely encouraged. Fingers crossed this isn’t something that’s going to linger too long.”

Mozeliak said on Tuesday that he’s taking a wait-and-see approach.

“It would be challenging, I think, at this point (to start on opening day),” the St. Louis executive acknowledged. “We just have to give it a little air, a little space, and we’ll understand more the next few days.”

As far as Sonny Gray is concerned, he’s sharing that same upbeat attitude about his situation. Last year’s runner-up for the AL Cy Young Award says he’s just going to put in the effort and then let all the cards play out.

“If it’s in the cards for me to still do that, then obviously I’m going to do everything in my power to make that happen,” Gray said.

Sonny Gray has a History of Hamstring Injuries

One of the reasons for concern from fans and observers is the fact that this isn’t anything new for Gray. The righthander was healthy throughout 2023, but his 2022 season was marred by three separate stints on IL. All of them were due to hamstring issues.

Background on Sonny Gray and right hamstring issues: Gray spent a stint on the IL from late April to early May 2022 with what the Twins called a low-grade right hamstring strain. He hurt it on April 16 and made his next big-league start May 7. Later that year on 9/2/22, he… — Brenden Schaeffer🎳 (@bschaeffer12) March 5, 2024

After signing Sonny Gray to a three-year. $75 million deal in the offseason, the Cardinals were banking that he could stay healthy during his tenure with the Birds on the Bat. Mozeliak was looking to lift a team that finished last in the NL Central through free agency. Gray was added along with fellow signees Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson to help rebuild the rotation.

But if this continues to be a chronic issue for Gray, the Cardinals will be left scrambling for an early season answer.