Trade Proposal Lands $12 Million Shortstop Reunion in AL East

The Tampa Bay Rays have had a startling change to their outlook at shortstop this offseason, as young star Wander Franco faces ongoing investigations into allegedly-inappropriate relationships with minors.

As a result, the Rays might be looking to trade for one of the best shortstops to hit the market this offseason. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report offered a proposal that would see the Rays send Osleivis Basabe, Greg Jones and Yoniel Curet to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for shortstop Willy Adames and bolster their chances among AL East competitors.

“With the Orioles and Yankees swinging blockbuster deals to acquire Corbin Burnes and Juan Soto, they could be motivated to make a splash of their own,” Reuter noted. “They are also plenty familiar with Adames from his four seasons with the club at the onset of his career.”

How a Reunion With Willy Adames Helps the Tampa Bay Rays Compete in the AL East

After the Brewers traded Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles, the team is widely seen as one looking to exchange premier talent for growth in the future, and Adames has been added to the trading block as a result.

“The Milwaukee Brewers are letting teams know that shortstop Willy Adames is available now that they have acquired defensive whiz Joey Ortiz from the Orioles,” Bob Nightengale reported for USA Today. “They could also trade Adames at the deadline or simply let him walk as a free agent next winter.”

While it will be a challenge to replace Franco, Adames is one of the premier shortstops now available. In 2023, the 28-year-old slashed .217/.310/.407 with 24 home runs and 80 RBI. He debuted with the Rays in 2018 and was enjoying the best season of his career in 2021 when he was traded to the Brewers.

Since then, he has signed a series of one-year contracts and is now owed $12.25 million in 2024 before becoming an unrestricted free agent. As a one-year rental for next season, the Brewers’ asking price for Adames might not be particularly high and a reunion could intrigue the Rays, even though they recently required shortstop José Caballero from the Seattle Mariners.

The Tampa Bay Rays Might Send Three Top Prospects to the Milwaukee Brewers to Add Willy Adames

In Basabe, Jones and Curet, the Brewers would receive three prospective talents who could have longer futures with their team than Adames would if they plan on rebuilding. Basabe seems poised to make a big-league impact in the near future.

“Osleivis Basabe is an MLB-ready infielder who hit .296/.351/.426 with 35 extra-base hits and 16 steals in 94 games at Triple-A last year, and the 23-year-old could immediately replace Adames at shortstop,” Reuter reporter.

Jones is also a prospective shortstop as well as an outfielder who was selected by the Rays in the first round in 2019. In 250 at bats across Double-A and Triple-A last season, Jones slashed .244/.318/.750, though he battled some injuries.

And finally, Curet is a promising right-handed pitching prospect, though he hasn’t yet been tested against elite batting. He went eight and one in 22 starts in High-A and Single-A last season. In 104 total innings, he maintained a 2.94 ERA and logged 144 strikeouts.