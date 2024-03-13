White Sox Eyeing 3 Players From AL Contender in Dylan Cease Trade: Report

The Chicago White Sox have held firm on their high asking price for starting pitcher Dylan Cease all winter. While it seemed like they were set to hold him until the trade deadline, their patience may pay off much sooner than originally expected.

The New York Yankees have sent a new proposal to Chicago, but the Texas Rangers are also trying to make a late play, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. He said “there are growing inclinations” that the White Sox are actively trying to trade Cease.

What could Chicago be looking for as a potential return? Rosenthal threw out three specific names. “The question for the Rangers is whether they would be willing to meet the White Sox’s desired return, which according to sources is in the range of these three players, if not them specifically: utility man Ezequiel Durán and pitching prospects Brock Porter and Jack Leiter,” he said.

Durán has spent the last two years in the big leagues with the Rangers. He posted a .276/.324/.443 line with 14 home runs and 46 RBI through 439 plate appearances in 2023. Porter (fourth) and Leiter (eighth) are both top-10 prospects for Texas, according to MLB.com.

Why Does Texas Prefer Cease Over Montgomery?

For the majority of this past offseason, it seemed like free agent pitcher Jordan Montgomery was destined to re-sign with the Rangers. But that hasn’t come to fruition because of what the Scott Boras client is looking for in his next contract. His camp has wanted a long-term deal comparable to Aaron Nola’s seven-year, $172 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Combine that with the long-term uncertainty regarding the Rangers’ television deal situation, and it’s something they can’t swing. General manager Chris Young said “I don’t think there are any additions coming at this point,” to reporters on February 14, including Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News.

Why would Texas suddenly make a shift and pursue Cease? Probably because it’d be the best of both worlds for them as they begin their World Series title defense. The right-handed hurler is due to make $8 million in 2024. He’s also under team control through 2025. That’s a much easier financial commitment for the club to handle.

Rangers Need Some Help Getting Through the First Half

The Rangers have Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer and Tyler Mahle all on their pitching staff. However, none of them will be healthy enough to pitch in games until at least the summer. FanGraphs’ Roster Resource currently has Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, Dane Dunning and Cody Bradford pegged as the Opening Day rotation.

Setbacks could happen for the injured trio, as well. DeGrom and Mahle are rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, while Scherzer is rehabbing from back surgery. Texas could use more rotation firepower to pair with Eovaldi at the top while waiting for others to get healthy.

The American League West will likely be a three-team race between the Rangers, Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. A tough first half could significantly hinder Texas’ chances of returning to the postseason. So, they’re trying to find ways to prevent that from happening.