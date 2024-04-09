Rangers Ace Jacob deGrom Offers Telling Update on Return

Texas Rangers ace and two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom is continuing to make progress in his return from Tommy John surgery.

deGrom threw from 90 feet for the first time in his rehab process on April 8, according to ESPN.

He made 25 throws from that distance. The Rangers’ current plan is to keep deGrom at that volume and distance this week, increase him to 50 throws next week, then have him making 75 throws from 90 feet one week after that.

deGrom is in great spirits after the successful day of throwing.

“Once you start throwing, you kind of are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. And then each time you complete a distance, you’re moving back, you’re getting that much closer to getting to the mound,” deGrom said to ESPN. “So every step right now is big. Definitely happy with how it felt today.”

deGrom Eyeing an August Return

We learned from a February 14 MLB.com article that the current plan is for deGrom to return to the mound in August.

“I think Jacob is more like August, hopefully.” Rangers general manager Chris Young told MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry.

Young also added, “But that said, there’s no hard timetables” on deGrom’s return.

Young obviously wants his $185 million man returning to action as soon as possible. Yet, considering that the Rangers won the 2023 World Series with deGrom sidelined, there’s no need to rush his recovery process.

Although the Rangers might have missed the playoffs last season if not for deGrom.

deGrom went 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA and 45 strikeouts across the 6 games he started for Texas in 2023, prior to his injury.

The Rangers won all 6 of those deGrom starts. Considering how they only earned a Wild Card spot by 2 games, deGrom’s stellar (albeit limited) performance still made a major difference.

deGrom isn’t the only Rangers star pitcher who is eyeing a return in the near future.

Max Scherzer: “Back out there sooner than later.”

Three-time Cy Young award winner and future MLB Hall of Famer Max Scherzer is also hoping to return to the Rangers’ rotation this season.

Scherzer had surgery to fix a herniated disc in December, which stemmed from the back spasms he suffered during Game 3 of the World Series.

The timeline for Scherzer’s return isn’t as clear as deGrom’s. Yet, based on what Scherzer told ESPN on March 28, it appears that he might return at a similar time as Texas’ other ace.

“It’s kind of early February for me right now,” said Scherzer. “Just have to come in and continue to do the rehab, do the process, and hopefully I’m back out there sooner than later.”

Like deGrom, the Rangers won’t be rushing 39-year-old Scherzer back to action.

Even with deGrom and Scherzer sidelines and World Series hero Jordan Montgomery leaving Texas for the Arizona Diamondbacks this offseason, the Rangers pitching staff hasn’t skipped a beat.

Texas’ 3.40 team ERA is currently 7th best in the MLB. They’re also 5th in the league in opponent batting average, at .210.

If the Rangers can continue their good form until deGrom and Scherzer return, they’ll be a favorite to win another World Series this season.