2 Sell-High Trade Chips Emerging for Blue Jays Amid 2024 Struggles

The underwhelming Toronto Blue Jays have put together back-to-back sub-.500 months and opposing fanbase vultures are already circling the Jay’s flock.

Although still in the mix for a Wild Card sitting 3.5 games out through May 22, the AL East is increasingly becoming a lost cause as the Jays flounder in last place—10.5 games behind the first-place New York Yankees.

The top five earners for the Jays (George Springer, Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jose Berrios) are making a combined $107 million while accumulating 2.3 fWAR.

In comparison, Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe has a 2.2 fWAR.

Unless things take a dramatic turn for the better, the Jays are left with some hard decisions on what direction to go at the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

Should the plan include shipping impending free agents rather than a full-on fire sale, two players’ trade value has never been higher: Lefty pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and catcher Danny Jansen.

Blue Jays’ Battery Mates Likely to Be on Multiple Teams’ Radars

Both Kikuchi and Jansen are off to hot starts in 2024.

Should it stay that way, Blue Jays executive vice president and general manager Ross Atkins’ cell will be blowing up soon.

Kikuchi’s current 2.64 ERA and 147 ERA+ are far ahead of career averages. After going 11-6 last season for Toronto, Kikuchi’s overall numbers have improved now for three consecutive seasons.

The former Japanese import has a 1.8 fWAR which leads all Blue Jays starters by a mile.

Jansen, who shares time with Alejandro Kirk behind the plate, is rocking a .313/.390/653 slash line with a 191 wRC+.

His 14.5 barrel% is a career-high figure along with a .441 wOBA. The Chicago Cubs could be a potential suitor.

Blue Jays GM: ‘We Are Not Where We Want to Be’

Not quite ready to wave the white flag, Atkins was still with hope as he spoke to MLB’s Keegan Matheson in a May 18 interview.

“We are not where we would like to be,” Atkins said. “We’ve seen some encouraging things as of late that have not resulted in wins. We have seen some encouraging things in our offense that we feel, with time and the talent on this team, we can certainly see righting this ship. However, that needs to start pretty soon.”

On a possible timeline for conceding the 2024 campaign, he added this.

“There’s not a hard date,” Atkins said. “We’re at the quarter pole. Once you get to the halfway mark, there’s not much you can do if the hole remains the same.”

Toronto Shopping Vlad Guerrero Jr. & Others?

Toronto has already had trade conversations around some of their top players, which any GM in the Jays’ current situation might do.

“They’ve talked to teams about it. The asks were ridiculous, but I think they’re going to try to retool a lot, and using those guys to get pieces may be the way to do it,” MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand wrote on May 20.

Until you get the pulse of a possible return, it’s difficult to move forward with a game plan.

With core players like Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette under control through the 2025 season, the Blue Jays have a host of difficult decisions to make. Trading off impending free agents is one of those scenarios.

With pitching needs always on the docket of contenders, Kikuchi figures to garner interest from several teams. Jansen’s contract-year explosion at the plate will also draw inquiries.

Should Toronto green light their availabilities as the deadline nears, both will likely have new homes come August.

The underachieving Blue Jays feel the rising heat and understand the ramifications of another poor showing in June.

In a May 21 interview with Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun, Jays’ hurler Kevin Gausman summed it up very well.

“The reality is if we don’t play well, this team will not be together for much longer.”