ESPN Insider Connects Blue Jays to Former MVP Free Agent

The Toronto Blue Jays finished third in the AL East in 2023 with an 89-73 record. The team did not make many big-name additions in the offseason. However, they were in the running to add two-time AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, but he turned down the team’s offer and chose to sign with the Dodgers, according to the Associated Press. However, former NL MVP Joey Votto could be a good fit for the Blue Jays, according to ESPN’s Buster Olney.

The Blue Jays have already signed Justin Turner and Daniel Vogelbach as potential DH options, but Votto would provide another left-handed bat at the team’s disposal. 40-year-old Votto only played 65 games in 2023.

Blue Jays Offseason

The Blue Jays ultimately did not land Shohei Ohtani but still made valuable additions to their team in free agency. The team signed Justin Turner to a one-year deal and signed Isiah Kiner-Falefa to a two-year deal.

Turner is a versatile defender and could also see time at DH. Turner spent 2023 with the Boston Red Sox and slashed .276/.345/.455 in 146 games.

“Justin Turner has proven himself not only as an exceptional player on the field, but also an exemplary leader in the clubhouse,” Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement, according to MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson. “Justin’s history of delivering in big moments and his consistent pursuit of winning are admirable traits.”

While the team has not stated they are still looking to make additions, Olney feels the team could still add Joey Votto as a potential left-handed bat. He also expressed that Votto is still interested in playing.

Votto has had interest from teams in free agency, according to USA Today. Clearly, nothing has materialized and Votto is still a free agent. Votto is a Toronto native and lives 25 minutes from Jays’ Park, according to Olney. Votto has expressed his interest in playing on social media this offseason as well.

Joey Votto in 2024

Votto is not the same player he once was. Votto has been an All-Star six times and won the NL MVP in 2010 during his 17-year tenure with the Cincinnati Reds. However, Votto has not been an All-Star since 2018. In the last two seasons, he slashed .202/.317/.394 with an OPS+ of 93.

On the Blue Jays Votto would serve primarily as a DH since the Blue Jays have Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to man first base. Votto won a Rawlings Gold Glove Award at first base in 2011, but it is unlikely that he would see much time outside of the DH position if the Blue Jays were to sign him.

If the Blue Jays were interested in signing Votto the deal would be relatively inexpensive. Votto has a market value of $5.5 million average annual salary, according to Spotrac.

Votto would be one of the oldest players in the majors, but he has become a fan favorite over the course of his long career. Opening day is approaching quickly and the veteran lefty still has not been signed. Even if Votto isn’t signed by the start of the regular season he could be an addition to a team in the middle of the year.