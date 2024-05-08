Trade Proposal Sends Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Blue Jays for Former All-MLB Pitcher

The Toronto Blue Jays failed to land a premier left-handed hitter over the offseason in Shohei Ohtani, but they might have another chance at a lefty before the trade deadline as the Miami Marlins now seem likely to listen to offers for outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Reflecting on that possibility, Zachary Rymer of Bleacher Report has now proposed a trade that would bring Chisholm to Toronto in exchange for former All-MLB first team pitcher Alek Manoah, shortstop prospect Arjun Nimmala and infield/outfield prospect Addison Barger.

“Chisholm wouldn’t fit the Blue Jays in center field, where (Daulton) Varsho (.797 OPS) has been getting more starts over Kevin Kiermaier (.520 OPS) of late,” Rymer noted. “But there’d be a spot for him at second base, where (Craig) Biggio is hitting just .232 with one homer in 21 games. Besides, the Blue Jays need Chisholm’s energy. If we’re talking sheer charisma, he’s up there with any player in MLB.”

The Toronto Blue Jays Might Give Alek Manoah a Change of Scenery for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

As for the package going back to the Marlins, the headliner in this proposed package would be Manoah, who was recently one of MLB’s best pitchers — earning rookie of the year votes in 2021 and an All-Star bid, Cy Young votes and MVP votes in 2022. But his career took an abrupt turn in 2023 as he was hit for a 5.87 ERA in 19 starts before being shut down with shoulder soreness.

He hasn’t fared any better so far this season, with a 13.50 ERA in just four innings pitched.

“It just keeps getting clearer that Manoah needs a change of scenery,” Rymer noted. “In this case, he’d get a homecoming. He’s from Homestead, which is only about a 45-minute drive from Miami. He’d clearly be a project for the Marlins.”

Rounding out the package, Nimmala is the Blue Jays’ third-ranked prospect, a former first-round pick with plus-power potential. Barger is the team’s number-six prospect, with the ability to play in the outfield, at third base and shortstop, profiling with an exceptional arm. Though they have potential, this proposal would land Chisholm without the Blue Jays relinquishing their most promising youngsters.

“Neither Nimmala nor Barger is a can’t-miss type,” Rymer reported. “(The Marlins) would be better off prying loose left-hander Ricky Tiedemann or infielder Orelvis Martiniez, and it’s hard to fathom Toronto letting either go.”

The Toronto Blue Jays May Not Be Trade Deadline Buyers

Though Chisholm has the potential to inject some life into a struggling Blue Jays lineup, he might not land the Marlins a major haul. He’s currently slashing .243/.322/.412 in 136 at bats so far this season, down slightly from his career averages. And while he’s eligible for arbitration for two more seasons, he’s set for free agency after this year is up.

Ultimately, the Blue Jays might not have to give up too much to get Chisholm, as the Marlins are actively looking to offload their players for prospects. But Toronto’s front office will have to decide if they want to be buyers in the middle of an underwhelming season.

“The team that I’m really watching closely is Toronto because they seem to be reaching a crossroads,” MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said on an episode of “Foul Territory.” “At some point, this team either needs to play better or needs to make some hard decisions on the players that they have.”