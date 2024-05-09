Blue Jays $36 Million Pitcher Named as Surprise Trade Candidate

The Toronto Blue Jays have not lived up to expectations to start the season. Despite star players like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and Justin Turner the team is 17-20. They are currently in last place in the American League Central. The Blue Jays might become sellers come deadline time if they cannot get things on track. Yusei Kikuchi was named as a potential “Surprise” trade candidate by Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter.

Kikuchi signed a three-year, $36 million deal with the Blue Jays in 2022. He started his MLB career with the Mariners after signing out of Japan at 27.

“Without extensions on the books for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette, the Toronto front office could cook up one hell of a fire sale if it really wanted to throw in the towel this summer, but it’s still too soon to expect anything that drastic,” wrote Reuter.

Blue Jays Might Be Sellers at the Trade Deadline

The Blue Jays won 89 games in 2023, clinching a spot in the postseason as a wild-card team. The Blue Jays lost in the first round to the Minnesota Twins. However, the talented group set an expectation that they would be back in the postseason in 2024. While there is still plenty of time to right the ship, the Blue Jays’ early struggles do not point to a postseason berth.

The Blue Jays rank No. 26 in runs and home runs. They rank No. 22 in batting average and OPS. In addition to their offensive struggles, they have allowed the sixth-highest team ERA. Plain and simple, the Blue Jays are not getting the job done on the mound or at the plate.

The struggles on the field paired with the contract situations of their star players, the Blue Jays look like prime candidates to offload some players for prospects.

“The Jays continue to underperform. Their payroll is a franchise-record $225 million. Their farm system is meh. And with many of their big names approaching free agency, the team is at a crossroads,” wrote The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Guerrero and Bichette are both set to be free agents after 2025, but it is unlikely the Blue Jays would unlikely they move on at this point, as Reuter noted. However, their free agents after this season are more likely candidates to be moved.

“Upcoming free agents Yusei Kikuchi, Justin Turner, Danny Jansen and Kevin Kiermaier are the most logical trade chips if they fail to climb back into contention, while closer Jordan Romano is also a candidate to be dealt,” wrote Reuter.

Trading Kikuchi

Kikuchi, 32, made 32 starts in 2023. He held a 3.86 ERA with 181 strikeouts. Through seven starts in 2024, he has a 2.72 ERA and 43 strikeouts. His first season for the Blue Jays did not go so well. He held a 5.19 ERA in 32 games and even lost his role as a starter. However, he had a “nice bounce-back season last year,” wrote Reuter.

His bounce-back might be enough for the Blue Jays to move him if they do not see themselves contending.

“Teams always need pitching help at the deadline, and his 2.31 FIP provides plenty of reason for optimism that his career-best start is sustainable,” wrote Reuter.

Many teams will call around looking to bolster their rotation when the trade deadline rolls around. The Blue Jays could start acquiring pieces for the future while also shifting their focus to signing Guerrero and Bichette to long-term deals.