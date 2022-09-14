The Full 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule Has Arrived

The dates and locations are set for the 2023 Cup Series season. NASCAR has dropped the full slate of events, which includes one off-week and the first-ever All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

NASCAR dropped the full schedule on September 14 and set the stage for a packed year of racing. The teams will first kick off the preseason by heading to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the Busch Light Clash on Sunday, February 5. They will then prepare for a trip to Florida for the Duels at Daytona (February 16) and the season-opening Daytona 500 (February 19).

There will be some minor changes during the regular season, such as Richmond Raceway and Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course swapping summer dates. However, the playoff schedule will remain the same. It will start with the Southern 500 and will end at Phoenix Raceway. The cutoff races — Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Roval, Martinsville Speedway — will remain the same.

Like 2022, the NASCAR Cup Series schedule includes a stretch of races on the West Coast. this includes the final race on the two-mile configuration of Auto Club Speedway on February 26. This venue will become a short track after the 2023 season, so this will be the last battle featuring the intermediate configuration.

The 2023 Cup Series Schedule

Track Date Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Sunday, February 5 Duel at Daytona International Speedway Thursday, February 16 Daytona 500 Sunday, February 19 Auto Club Speedway Sunday, February 26 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday, March 5 Phoenix Raceway Sunday, March 12 Atlanta Motor Speedway Sunday, March 19 Circuit of the Americas Sunday, March 26 Richmond Raceway Sunday, April 2 Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt) Sunday, April 9 Martinsville Speedway Sunday, April 16 Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, April 23 Dover Motor Speedway Sunday, April 30 Kansas Speedway Sunday, May 7 Darlington Raceway Sunday, May 14 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway Sunday, May 21 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday, May 28 World Wide Technology Raceway Sunday, June 4 Sonoma Raceway Sunday, June 11 Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, June 25 Chicago Street Race Sunday, July 2 Atlanta Motor Speedway Sunday, July 9 New Hampshire Motor Speedway Sunday, July 16 Pocono Raceway Sunday, July 23 Richmond Raceway Sunday, July 30 Michigan International Speedway Sunday, August 6 Indianapolis Road Course Sunday, August 13 Watkins Glen International Sunday, August 20 Daytona International Speedway Saturday, August 26 PLAYOFFS Darlington Raceway Sunday, September 3 Kansas Speedway Sunday, September 10 Bristol Motor Speedway Saturday, September 16 Texas Motor Speedway Sunday, September 24 Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, October 1 Charlotte Roval Sunday, October 8 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Sunday, October 15 Homestead-Miami Speedway Sunday, October 22 Martinsville Speedway Sunday, October 29 CHAMPIONSHIP RACE Phoenix Raceway Sunday, November 5

A Major Change Takes Place in Texas

With North Wilkesboro Speedway taking over as the host track of the All-Star Race, there were immediate questions about the future of Texas Motor Speedway. Would the track located in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have two points-paying races?

The answer is no. The drivers will head to Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 24, for the Round of 12 opener. That will be it. 2023 marks the first time since the 2004 season that the track hosts only one race.

Elliott Sadler won that points-paying race while driving the No. 38 Ford and then two more drivers joined the list of Texas winners the following season. Now the track will go back to hosting only one race during the 2023 season.

The drivers will still head to Texas twice during the 2023 season. They will just visit Circuit of the Americas outside of Austin for the third consecutive season. The first year featuring the road course was marred by heavy rain, crashes, and angry comments from drivers. The second year, for comparison, was a success with fierce battles between AJ Allmendinger, Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman, and other drivers.