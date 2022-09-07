NASCAR Moving All-Star Race to Beloved Track: Report

The NASCAR All-Star Race is about to undergo a big change, according to information obtained by Motorsport.com. NASCAR will take the event to North Wilkesboro Speedway during the 2023 season.

Motorsport.com’s Jim Utter broke the news on September 7. He noted that sources said NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports determined that the current 0.625-mile track is sufficient to host the annual All-Star Race. The Athletic also provided a similar report while citing sources close to the situation.

The annual All-Star Race has taken place at multiple locations. 34 of the first 35 took place at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but the second-ever All-Star Race headed to Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race went to Bristol Motor Speedway in 2020 before stops at Texas Motor Speedway in 2021 and 2022.

The midseason exhibition event will now head to a short track located one hour north of Charlotte. This move will provide teams with the opportunity to battle for another prize while friends, family, team members, and fans all witness some short-track action.

The Story Took an Interesting Turn on September 7

Statement from XR Events CEO Barry Braun on the cancelation of October's dirt racing events at North Wilkesboro Speedway: pic.twitter.com/ZZ1D3xUX5h — Racetrack Revival North Wilkesboro (@RTRevival) September 7, 2022

Racetrack Revival surprised racing fans on September 7 by announcing that North Wilkesboro Speedway would not undergo transformation to a dirt track in October ahead of a proposed repave. A statement noted that the grassroots races scheduled for the fall would not take place.

Along with the cancellation of the races, news surfaced that there would be a special press conference taking place on Thursday, September 8. This conference will feature Dale Earnhardt Jr., Speedway Motorsports, NASCAR’s Steve O’Donnell, and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper.

There were no details at the time about what the press conference would cover. Though there were guesses about a Truck Series return or other events featuring one of the national NASCAR series.

Earnhardt taking part is fitting considering that he has been at the forefront of the efforts to revitalize North Wilkesboro Speedway. He also competed in the CARS Tour’s Window World 125 race on August 31. Earnhardt finished third overall in the No. 3 Sun Drop Chevrolet while JR Motorsports driver Carson Kvapil won in front of a sold-out crowd.

Drivers & Analysts Have Called for All-Star Race Changes

The future of the All-Star Race has been a hot topic since May, especially after some late controversy surrounding a caution on the final lap and officials letting Ryan Blaney compete in overtime with a partially-fastened window net. Many of these discussions have featured comments about how the race should head to other locations.

The Cup Series drivers had comments before and after the All-Star Race about wanting it to visit other locations. Chase Elliott, in particular, said that he wanted fans in different regions to get the race. Former driver Jeff Burton also weighed in and said that he wanted to see the All-Star Race go to different venues that highlight the history of the sport.

“You know how to make the race good? Take it to the right race track,” Jeff Burton said during an appearance on the “Door, Bumper, Clear” podcast. “I said 15 years ago that the All-Star Race oughta be at Hickory Motor Speedway. It oughta be at the historic race tracks of NASCAR. It should go to South Boston Speedway. It should go to Hickory Motor Speedway.

“It should rotate through the race tracks that helped build this sport. It should rotate through those little towns that helped build this sport. And if you did that and let [Speedway Motorsports President Marcus Smith] and his team — because you’re taking a race from them — let Marcus and his team promote those races like they do at COTA, you wouldn’t have to have those stupid d*** rules.”

Speedway Motorsports president and CEO Marcus Smith had strong comments on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio after the All-Star Race. He said that some people just “like to complain more than anything.” He also cited ticket sales while talking about the success of the event.

These comments were made back in late May. The situation has changed, and Smith is set to announce that the All-Star Race will head to a beloved short track. Now there will be conversations about how this change could be significant for the drivers, fans, and the track.