23XI Racing Debuting New Jordan Scheme at Richmond

The No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD is going to have a new look for the Cup Series trip to Richmond Raceway. 23XI Racing will showcase the Jordan Brand once again while taking on the short track.

23XI Racing showcased the new scheme on August 10. The team revealed that the No. 45 will draw inspiration from the Concord 11s. The car will feature a black and white color scheme with blue door and roof numbers. The Jumpman logo will take up space on the hood along with text saying “Jordan Jumpman.”

This race will mark the second time that the No. 45 has featured the Jordan brand as a primary partner. Kurt Busch also used a shoe-inspired scheme during the trip to Kansas Speedway. Though the first version featured a design inspired by the Air Jordan III “Black Cement.”

Another Driver Will Showcase the New Scheme

The new scheme will make its debut during the trip to Richmond Raceway, but there will be a different driver in control of the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD. Ty Gibbs will replace Busch for the Cup Series race.

Busch has missed the past three Cup Series races due to concussion-like symptoms. He crashed during qualifying at Pocono Raceway and did not receive clearance to compete at the 2.5-mile track. Busch then remained out of the No. 45 for trips to Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Michigan International Speedway.

Ty Gibbs has served as Busch’s replacement for the three-race stretch while gaining experience in the Cup Series car. He finished 16th at Pocono Raceway, 17th at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and 10th at Michigan International Speedway while avoiding on-track incidents.

Busch has not yet received clearance, so Gibbs will return to the No. 45. He will fill the Xfinity Series off-week with a trip to Richmond Raceway and his first short track start in a Cup Series car.

Busch Has Previous Success With a Jordan Brand Scheme

The first time that Busch showcased a Jordan Brand scheme, he turned in his best performance of the season. He dominated the Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway and reached Victory Lane for the first time since joining 23XI Racing.

Busch started slowly in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway after lining up fifth overall. He did not secure any points during Stage 1, but he and the team made some crucial adjustments. Busch went on to sweep the final two stages after leading the most laps (116) in 23XI Racing.

Along with making history for 23XI Racing, Busch also achieved a unique feat. He secured his first Cup Series win as a Toyota Racing driver and added to his list of successes that also includes wins for Dodge, Ford, and Chevrolet.

Prior to this dominant win, Busch was below the playoff cutline after struggles in multiple races. He completely turned his season around at Kansas Speedway and put himself into the playoff conversation.

