Kurt Busch Debuts Bold, New Scheme at Kansas

The No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota Camry is going to have a bold, new look for the Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. Kurt Busch will debut a scheme showcasing the Jordan Brand.

23XI Racing revealed the new look on May 12 and provided further information about the design. The No. 45 will feature a scheme with the Air Jordan III “Black Cement” inspired elephant print. The Jumpman logo is will take up the stock car’s hood, as well as the quarter panel and rear. Busch will put this new look on display as he pursues his first win at the intermediate track.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

Busch has made 32 starts at Kansas Speedway during his Cup Series career, and he has completed all but three of the races while driving for a variety of teams. Busch has yet to reach Victory Lane, but he has 13 top-10 finishes and five top-fives. This includes a fifth-place finish in the 2021 playoff race.

Busch Joined the Jordan Brand Ahead of the 2022 Season

The debut of the Jordan Brand scheme is something that fans have awaited since February 4, 2022. This was the day that 23XI Racing announced that the 2004 Cup Series champion had become an official Jordan Brand athlete.

The race team issued a press release ahead of the trip to Los Angeles for the Busch Light Clash and said that the brand would take over Busch’s No. 45 for multiple races on the Cup Series schedule. Additionally, the Jordan Brand would serve as an associate partner for the entire season with logos on Busch’s firesuit and stock car.

23XI Racing did not provide any details about when Busch would showcase the Jordan Brand as his primary partner. Instead, he competed in other races while debuting schemes for McDonald’s, Embrace Home Loans, and MoneyLion. He will also show off a SiriusXM scheme during races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in July and Darlington Raceway in September.

Busch Holds a Record With 2 Other Drivers

The trip to Kansas Speedway will be Busch’s 33rd in the Cup Series, which will continue to build upon a record that he holds with two other drivers. He is one of only three drivers — joining Kevin Harvick and Ryan Newman — to compete in every single Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.

The three veteran drivers, who all have more than 700 starts, have achieved varying levels of success at the track. Busch has no wins while Harvick has three, which put him in a tie with Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Jimmie Johnson, and Jeff Gordon for the most all-time at the track. Newman has one trip to Victory Lane at Kansas.

Harvick and Busch will make their 33rd starts at Kansas Speedway on May 15, and they will break the tie with Newman in the process. The 2002 Rookie of the Year does not have a seat for the 2022 season, so he will see his streak of starts at Kansas come to an end.

READ NEXT: Kyle & Samantha Busch Welcome Second Child