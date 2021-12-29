Alex Bowman Auctions Off Helmet for Important Cause

The driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series is providing gear to support an organization close to his heart. Alex Bowman is auctioning off a race-worn helmet to raise money for the Best Friends Animal Society.

The nonprofit animal welfare organization announced the news on Wednesday, December 29. The auction takes place through Charitybuzz.com and runs through January 6, 2022. The winning bidder will receive the helmet that Bowman wore for the March 14 race at Phoenix when he finished 13th, as well as a certificate of authenticity from Hendrick Motorsports.

The helmet features a purple and orange color scheme, which represents both Ally Financial and Best Friends Animal Society. There are logos for each organization, as well as a multitude of subtle paw prints in several areas. The helmet that goes to the winning bidder will also feature Bowman’s autograph.

Bowman & Ally Racing Made Several Donations to Help Animal Shelters

Best Friends Animal Society also highlighted how Ally Racing and Bowman each donated $1,000 throughout the season to animal shelters associated with the nonprofit. These donations were part of a pledge that Bowman and his primary partner made when he moved to the No. 48 Chevrolet.

They also increased the amount to $10,000 for every trip to Victory Lane. Bowman won races at Richmond Raceway, Dover International Speedway, Pocono Raceway, and Martinsville Speedway, ensuring that four shelters would receive large donations.

Along with his donations, Bowman has spent considerable time visiting shelters around the country. He has highlighted animals in need of loving families while trying to achieve the goal of ensuring that there are no homeless pets.

“It’s been awesome,” Bowman told Heavy during an interview on September 14. “Working with Ally has been so much fun. Obviously, partnering with Best Friends and donating to a shelter at every race track that we go to is cool. It’s just neat to have a partner like Ally that’s passionate about similar things to what I’m passionate about.”

Bowman & Ally Financial Will Continue to Work Together in 2022

The new colors of the #Ally48 are here! 😎 Who else is excited to see this scheme on the track in 2022? pic.twitter.com/e6Css3HgKG — Ally Racing (@allyracing) December 14, 2021

Bowman will return to the No. 48 after a career year that featured four wins and a return to the playoffs. He will once again drive with Ally as his primary partner while showing off a white version of the stock car.

When Hendrick Motorsports announced on October 6, 2020, that Bowman would take over the No. 48 for the 2021 season, the team also confirmed that he would continue working with Ally Financial as his primary partner. The organization had agreed to a three-year extension in 2019, keeping them on the No. 48 through the end of the 2023 season.

Bowman was only driving under a one-year extension at the time and would have become a free agent after 2021. However, HMS ensured that he and Ally would continue to work together by delivering a two-year contract extension.

HMS general manager Jeff Andrews and Bowman announced the news on June 15, prior to the first-ever Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway. They revealed that Bowman will remain in the No. 48 through the end of the 2023 season. Barring an extension, the driver and his primary partner will both be up for new deals at the same time.

