Alex Bowman Reunites With Spire Motorsports on 2-Race Deal

Alex Bowman is reuniting with Spire Motorsports in the Craftsman Truck Series. He will make two more starts in the No. 7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Silverado.

Spire Motorsports announced the news on March 20. The organization said that Bowman will return to the No. 7 Chevrolet at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 25. He will make his second start at the road course after contending for the win late but ultimately finishing 25th due to damage in the 2022 race.

Bowman’s second start for Spire Motorsports will take place at North Wilkesboro Speedway. He will take on the historic short track alongside other guest drivers in William Byron (Kyle Busch Motorsports) and Christopher Bell (Hattori Racing Enterprises).

HendrickCars.com will serve as Bowman’s primary partner as he makes these two starts in the Craftsman Truck Series. Ally will show support as Bowman’s associate partner during both events.

Bowman Can Pursue an Important Goal

The Arizona native has achieved some success in NASCAR. He has celebrated in Victory Lane seven times in the Cup Series while driving for Hendrick Motorsports, and he has captured an Xfinity Series win while driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

What Bowman doesn’t have is a Truck Series win. He has only made four starts in the series while driving for JR Motorsports, GMS Racing, and Spire Motorsports. His best career finish is sixth at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2017.

If Bowman can take Spire Motorsports to Victory Lane, he will join the shortlist of drivers to win across all three national series. This includes such names as Ryan Newman, Michael Waltrip, Kasey Kahne, Martin Truex Jr., and Tony Stewart among others.

“I am excited to get the opportunity to drive the No. 7 truck for Spire Motorsports,” Bowman said in a press release. “Last year we were really fast in the truck race at COTA and I am hoping we can be fast again this year.

“It would be really cool to get a Truck win and have won a race in all three of NASCAR’s top series. I feel like racing there in the truck will help me get ready for Sunday as well.”

The Spire Motorsports Entry Has 1 Start in 2023

The Spire Motorsports Truck Series entry, which features leadership from Mike Greci and Kevin “Bono” Manion, made its debut during the 2022 Truck Series season. There were six drivers that combined to make 11 starts. Byron had the best outing with a win at Martinsville Speedway.

The No. 7 has only competed in one event in 2023. Spire Motorsports Cup Series driver Corey LaJoie took over the entry at Daytona International Speedway, and he set his sights on Victory Lane. However, the persistent rainfall cut the event short.

LaJoie will return to the No. 7 for another race weekend later in the season. He will control the entry at Darlington Raceway on May 7, and he will make his first-ever Truck Series start at the track.

LaJoie and Bowman are the only confirmed drivers that will control the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado during the 2023 season. However, there will likely be others based on Spire’s schedule in 2022.