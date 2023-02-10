Corey LaJoie Expands Racing Schedule With Returning Partner

Corey LaJoie has expanded his racing schedule ahead of the 2023 season while reuniting with a key primary partner. He will add some Craftsman Truck Series starts to his plans.

Spire Motorsports announced the news on February 10 with a press release. The NASCAR Cup Series team said that Schluter-Systems will return to support LaJoie during the 2023 season. These plans will include four Cup Series races and two Craftsman Truck Series races.

LaJoie will kick off his schedule with the Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 17. He will then return to the No. 7 Chevrolet Silverado at Darlington Raceway during Throwback Weekend in May.

The Cup Series portion of the Schluter-Systems schedule starts with the All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 21. He will then showcase the company at World Wide Technology Raceway on June 4, Sonoma Raceway on June 11, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway on July 16.

LaJoie Will Control a Winning Chevrolet

LaJoie has limited experience in the Craftsman Truck Series. He only has two career starts, both with Ricky Benton Racing during the 2014 season. He finished 17th at Kentucky Speedway and 10th at Bristol Motor Speedway.

LaJoie will now return to the Craftsman Truck Series, and he will take over equipment that has previously contended for wins. William Byron took the No. 7 Chevrolet to Victory Lane at Martinsville Speedway while Austin Hill and Chase Elliott each delivered one top-10 finish.

Alex Bowman was in a position to potentially win in the No. 7 Chevrolet during a trip to Circuit of the Americas. However, the Silverado sustained damage after he, Stewart Friesen, and Kyle Busch all made contact while going three-wide through one of the turns. Bowman ultimately finished 25th after starting third and leading one lap.

LaJoie’s Partnership With Schluter-Systems Has Lasted Several Years

LaJoie is entering his third full-time season with Spire Motorsports after hitting 200 career Cup Series starts during the 2022 season finale at Phoenix Raceway. He continues a racing career that has featured extensive support from Schluter-Systems.

The tile installation company has been a key partner of LaJoie throughout his career. This includes primary sponsorship during several races of the 2018 Cup Series season as the veteran drove for TriStar Motorsports. There were also several races during LaJoie’s time at Go Fas Racing in 2019 and 2020.

This support will only continue as LaJoie takes on the 2023 Cup Series season schedule. Schluter-Systems will serve as his primary partner for multiple races as he tries to turn in strong performances behind the wheel of the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro.

“We are now entering our seventh year partnering with Corey LaJoie and our third year with Spire Motorsports,” said Dee DeGooyer, Chief Sales Officer at Schluter-Systems. “It has been wonderful for the team at Schluter to watch Corey excel and share in his success.

“We look forward to supporting Corey and the Spire Motorsports team yet again. It’s generated a great deal of excitement for us and we have confidence that the 2023 season will be no different.”