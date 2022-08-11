Ally Racing Lets NASCAR Fans Design Alex Bowman’s Vegas Scheme

When the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro heads to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this fall, it will feature a scheme created by a NASCAR fan. Ally Racing is giving NASCAR fans the opportunity to design Alex Bowman‘s scheme for the playoff race.

The design contest, which lets fans submit up to five designs, stems from a partnership between Ally, Bowman, and car designer Danny Koker. The host of “Counting Cars” on the History Channel is a fixture in the Las Vegas design scene, and he will work with Bowman to decide which scheme is the best.

Ever wanted to design a paint scheme? Create your own #Ally48 scheme at https://t.co/9oriQc7fFx, and it could be chosen by @Alex_Bowman and @DannyCountKoker to run at Las Vegas! No Purch. Nec. Enter by 8/26/22. 18+, US/DC res. only. See https://t.co/b5sUxrKB6E for rules. pic.twitter.com/G5rio3VrLe — Ally Racing (@allyracing) August 11, 2022

The NASCAR driver and the car designer will pick their two favorite designs. Fans will then go on Twitter and determine which is the better option. Once that vote is complete, Bowman will know his scheme while the lucky NASCAR fan will prepare for a trip to LVMS.

The Design Contest Features a User-Friendly Website

Creating a new scheme is not a simple task. There are people who spend hours and hours working on this process, which can require a background in graphic design or a high-powered computer.

The contest, however, will streamline the process. The fans can head to KokersGarage.com and edit a 3D model of the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro. They will go through a step-by-step process where they will select colors, logos, and additional graphics.

Ally Racing is the primary sponsor, so the color choices heavily focus on the company’s color palette. Though Koker provides some flair with the ability to add flames, spiderwebs, bats, and other elements.

Fans will have the option to use the purple base that Bowman had during the 2021 season, his first with Ally Racing. They can also use the teal that took over Bowman’s stock car for a tribute to crew chief Greg Ives. There is also the option for a white base, dark blackberry, or multiple other colors.

Bowman Will Pursue Another Win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will provide Bowman with an opportunity to secure a season sweep. He is the defending winner at the intermediate track after winning the Pennzoil 400 in March.

This win, which Bowman secured after a late caution due to contact between Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace, was the seventh of his Cup Series career. Bowman secured his first win at the Nevada track and punched his ticket to the playoffs.

The next trip to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, however, will have higher stakes. This race will take place during the Round of Eight. This will be the first opportunity for drivers to secure their spots in the championship four, and Bowman will have the goal of remaining in contention for this pivotal race.

In order to achieve this, he will have to perform consistently during the two opening rounds of the playoffs. Bowman will either have to win or stack enough points at Darlington Raceway, Kansas Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and the Charlotte Roval.

