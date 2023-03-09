Anthony Alfredo Makes His NASCAR Cup Series Return

A former Rookie of the Year contender is making his return to the NASCAR Cup Series. Anthony Alfredo will join forces with Live Fast Motorsports.

The Cup Series team announced the news on March 9. Live Fast Motorsports said that Alfredo will compete in two races this season, and he will drive the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro while doing so.

Alfredo’s first start of the season will take place on April 2 during the trip to Richmond Raceway. Live Fast Motorsports did not set the date for Alfredo’s return to the No. 78.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to drive the number 78 Chevrolet Camaro in the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond. It is a huge opportunity for me to get experience in the Next Gen car,” Alfredo said in a press release.

“We have already made major strides with the Xfinity program and I am excited to take that momentum to the cup side. It wouldn’t be possible without all the great people at Live Fast, as well as our partners and supporters.”

Alfredo Has 1 Season of Cup Series Experience

Alfredo has more than 100 points-paying national series starts in his career — 36 of these have been in the Cup Series while driving for Front Row Motorsports.

The Connecticut native spent the 2021 season as the driver of the No. 38 Ford Mustang while working alongside teammate Michael McDowell. His first-ever start in the series was in the Daytona 500, and he finished 32nd after a multi-car crash collected him and 15 other drivers.

Alfredo’s lone season with Front Row Motorsports had some strong performances, such as 12th and 10th-place finishes during the two trips to Talladega Superspeedway. Though he also had nine DNFs due to crashes and mechanical issues.

Front Row Motorsports replaced Alfredo with Todd Gilliland at the start of the Next Gen era. He ultimately landed back in the Xfinity Series while forming a three-driver lineup at Our Motorsports.

Alfredo’s season with Our Motorsports resulted in four top-10 finishes, one top-five, and one start from the pole position. He ended the year 15th in the standings and then he moved to a different Chevrolet team.

Alfredo Joined a New Team for the 2023 Season

Alfredo joined forces with BJ McLeod Motorsports for 2023, and he took over the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro. He has not secured a top-10 finish in the first three races, but he has turned heads.

For example, Alfredo qualified 10th overall at Daytona International Speedway to start the season and then he put himself in a position to secure a strong finish. However, he was collected in a multi-car incident on the final lap, which dropped him to 24th overall.

The other two races — Auto Club Speedway and Las Vegas Motor Speedway — featured Alfredo delivering top-20 finishes. This is not something that frequently occurred in 2022 as a variety of drivers controlled the entry.

“Anthony’s drive and determination is something we’ve seen stand out on our Xfinity team,” said Co-owner of BJMM, B.J. McLeod. “We are excited to give him the opportunity to compete at the Cup level again and gain some experience in the Next Gen car”