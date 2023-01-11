Anthony Alfredo Lands Another Full-Time NASCAR Ride

Anthony Alfredo has answered a lingering question. He has revealed that he will be back full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for the 2023 season.

According to a press release, Alfredo will join BJ McLeod Motorsports. He will drive the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro full-time while Dude Wipes continues to support him as his primary partner.

Alfredo will kick off his first season with BJ McLeod Motorsports at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 18. He will then spend the season pursuing strong performances, wins, and a spot in the playoffs.

Racing full-time once again in 2023! Very thankful for the opportunity BJ, Jessica, and everyone at the team have given me alongside our great partners. It means so much my crew from last season believes in me enough to make the move with me as well. We are just getting started. pic.twitter.com/AFCLxeDvzl — Anthony Alfredo (@anthonyalfredo) January 11, 2023

“I am truly grateful for the opportunity BJ, Jessica, and all of BJ McLeod Motorsports have given me,” Alfredo said in a press release. “We have great sponsors and long term partners that we are proud to keep working with as well. It wouldn’t be possible without them, Team Dillon Management, and all of my supporters.

“One of the most exciting things is that I will be working with my same crew members from last year which will be crucial to our success since we can continue to build off of what we have learned together. We are all excited to get this season underway!”

Alfredo Will Have a New Teammate in 2023

The 23-year-old Connecticut native spent the 2021 season competing in the Cup Series while driving for Front Row Motorsports. He then joined Our Motorsports in 2022 while forming a three-driver lineup.

Alfredo will now remain in the Xfinity Series while joining a new team. He will work with BJ McLeod Motorsports, and he will have a new full-time teammate.

Back on November 1, 2022, BJ McLeod Motorsports announced the signing of its first driver for the 2023 season. The team revealed that Garrett Smithley will take on the full schedule while Trophy Tractor serves as his primary partner.

At the time, Smithley was set to drive the No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro. However, the situation changed on January 7. The team announced in a Facebook post that Smithley will actually drive the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro during the 2023 season.

The Press Photos Revealed Some Other Information

The press release confirmed that Dude Wipes will continue to serve as a primary partner during the 2023 season, but it did not provide details about any other companies that will jump on board.

The photo of Alfredo’s Chevrolet, however, had some important associate partner logos on the side. There were logos for Andy’s Frozen Custard, Death Wish Coffee, and Pit Boss Grills.

All of these companies have supported Alfredo over the years. For example, he drove the No. 21 Andy’s Frozen Custard Chevrolet during an Xfinity Series race at Kansas Speedway in 2020. Alfredo also had Death Wish Coffee as a primary partner in both the Cup Series and Xfinity Series.

Pit Boss Grills was also a key supporter of Alfredo during the 2022 season. The company joined him at Circuit of the Americas, Daytona International Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anthony to the team,” McLeod added in the press release.

“His experience & results in both the Xfinity and Cup Series over the past few years is very valuable and we know he will be a great asset to BJ McLeod Motorsports.”