ARCA Menards Driver Released From Hospital Following Talladega Crash

ARCA Menards driver Derrick Lancaster crashed during April’s General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway, sending him to a local hospital. Nearly two weeks later, the 48-year-old exited the hospital and began his journey back to Virginia, marking a major moment in his recovery.

Lancaster’s wife Beth posted a photo on social media that showed her helping the driver to the passenger side of their vehicle. She had a large smile on her face as she gave a thumbs-up sign to the camera. The only visible sign of Lancaster’s injuries from the crash was a bandaged right arm.

Derrick Lancaster released from hospital. From Beth Lancaster: “Virginia here we come👐❤👐❤🏁

We're bringing him home 👐❤🏁

Derrick Lancaster released from hospital. From Beth Lancaster: "Virginia here we come👐❤👐❤🏁

We're bringing him home 👐❤🏁

Praising God with all that's in us👐🙏❤"

Lancaster suffered second and third-degree burns to both arms, his neck, and his face during the fiery crash at Talladega Superspeedway. He also spent multiple days on a ventilator as doctors assessed his lungs. Though they took Lancaster off the ventilator as he continued to make strides in his recovery.

The crash occurred near the end of the ARCA Menards race

Lancaster sustained the injuries after a late collision in the General Tire 200. His No. 29 collided with Corey Heim’s vehicle, sending him into the backstretch wall. The collision sparked a fireball and immediately brought out the red flag. Lancaster’s vehicle then slid into the infield grass at Turn 3.

A scary crash for Derrick Lancaster during the ARCA race at Talladega.

The track safety crews helped the veteran driver out of his car and then transported him to the infield care center for evaluation. They then took him to the hospital for further care. The race ultimately resumed with Heim taking the checkered flag.

Following the collision, Beth continued to provide updates about her husband’s condition on her private Facebook page. Reporters such as Jim Utter and Bob Pockrass then relayed the updates to the general public, creating optimism about Lancaster making a full recovery.

“Progress! Your prayers are helping,” Beth wrote days after the crash, per Pockrass. “Derrick is in stable condition as he continues his recovery in the hospital. He started hydrotherapy for his burns on Thursday and his pain is well controlled as he’s working through physical and occupational therapy. As always the prayers and support are very much appreciated. To say we are grateful is an understatement.”

Fellow drivers honored Lancaster during a trip to Kansas Speedway

ARCA Menards Series teams will show support for driver Derrick Lancaster with No. 29 decals on their cars today at Kansas. Lancaster has been hospitalized since last Saturday following an accident at Talladega. He is in stable condition.

While the 48-year-old driver recovered in the hospital, his fellow ARCA Menards drivers continued with the season schedule. Though they found ways to honor him while competing for the checkered flag. All of the drivers headed to Kansas Speedway with a special No. 29 decal on their respective vehicles.

“I want to thank everybody in the ARCA Menards Series garage for placing those No. 29 decals on their cars for tomorrow’s race,” Beth wrote ahead of the Dutch Boy 150 at Kansas Speedway. “You will see them on the broadcast, which begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Derrick and I will be watching! I’ll update again tomorrow with any changes.”

The driver completed 100 laps at the 1.5-mile oval with Ty Gibbs dominating the entire race. He led every single lap in the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry, taking the checkered flag with the No. 29 decal on his car.

While Lancaster heads home from the hospital to continue his recovery, the ARCA Menards series will head to Tennessee. The drivers will compete at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday night. There are no details yet about whether they will continue to honor Lancaster with special decals on their race cars.

