ARCA Menards Driver Derrick Lancaster Makes Major Strides Following Fiery Crash

ARCA Menards driver Derrick Lancaster crashed during the General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway. His No. 29 burst into flames after colliding with the wall, resulting in emergency personnel transporting him to the hospital. Nearly a week later, the 48-year-old NASCAR driver is making major strides in his recovery.

The driver’s wife, Beth, provided another update on her Facebook page. She confirmed that Lancaster was awake and off of the ventilator after previously being in critical condition. Beth reported that Lancaster is stable and making strides in his recovery. He still has considerable ground to cover, but he is working his way back to full health.

“Progress! Your prayers are helping,” Beth wrote, per Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass. “Derrick is in stable condition as he continues his recovery in the hospital. He started hydrotherapy for his burns on Thursday and his pain is well controlled as he’s working through physical and occupational therapy. As always the prayers and support are very much appreciated. To say we are grateful is an understatement.”

Lancaster’s fellow drivers will honor him at Kansas Speedway

A scary crash for Derrick Lancaster during the ARCA race at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/9f090hZMZL — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 24, 2021

Along with the positive messages about Lancaster’s recovery, Beth revealed that the other ARCA Menards Series drivers will honor him during Saturday’s trip to Kansas Speedway. They will complete 100 laps in the Dutch Boy 150 while putting special decals on their cars.

“I want to thank everybody in the ARCA Menards Series garage for placing those No. 29 decals on their cars for tomorrow’s race,” Beth continued in her Facebook post. “You will see them on the broadcast, which begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1. Derrick and I will be watching! I’ll update again tomorrow with any changes.”

The crash occurred near the end of the 76-lap race. Corey Heim and Lancaster collided on the track, sending the No. 29 into the wall. The hard hit sparked a massive fireball and immediately brought out the red flag. Lancaster’s car came to a stop in the grass with flames and smoke billowing out.

The emergency crews rushed to the car and extinguished the blaze while Lancaster undid his window netting and climbed to safety. NASCAR’s American Medical Response Safety Team helped the veteran driver over to a stretcher before ultimately taking him to the hospital.

Beth has constantly provided important updates following the crash

When the frightening incident occurred, NASCAR fans immediately began searching Twitter for as much news as possible. They had little information at first, but Beth began providing daily updates on her private Facebook page. Jim Utter of Motorsports.com and other reporters then relayed the messages to the public.

NEWS: Update on @lancasterracing from his wife: Derrick is off the ventilator. He's alert and knows he's in an Alabama hospital. "I ask you to continue your prayers as we still have a long journey ahead but that light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter"#ARCA #NASCAR — Jim Utter (@jim_utter) April 29, 2021

Beth revealed in her early updates to the media that Lancaster was on a ventilator in the immediate aftermath of the crash. The doctors kept him on the ventilator for an estimated 48 hours before beginning to wean him off. Once they took Lancaster off of the ventilator, Beth provided another update saying that he was alert and fully aware that he was recovering in an Alabama hospital.

Lancaster still has a long road ahead of him as he recovers from the crash at Talladega Superspeedway. However, he is making positive strides as he remains in the hospital. While he continues to do his physical therapy, Beth will provide updates for the supportive fans and media members.

READ NEXT: Atlanta Motor Speedway Reveals Major Plans for Fan Attendance