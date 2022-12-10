ARCA’s Expanded TV Deal Makes Series History

ARCA and FOX Sports have agreed to an expanded TV deal ahead of the 2023 season. This deal marks a historic change as all ARCA Menards Series races will air on FS1 or FS2 for the first time.

NASCAR announced the news on December 9 with a press release and revealed the broadcast schedule for the ARCA Menards Series. All 20 of these races will air on either FS1 or FS2 during the 2023 season. This marks a major increase over 11 in 2022 and 12 from 2018-2021. The deal also continues a relationship between ARCA and FOX that began in 1997.

“ARCA has a well-documented history of building long-term relationships with partners that add value to all stakeholders involved with the series. This is evidenced by our network television relationship with FOX Sports spanning more than 25 years,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “Together, we deliver high-quality motorsports content that reaches millions of homes, directly benefitting our fans, partners, race teams, and tracks.”

The ARCA Menards Series Broadcast Schedule

Track Date Daytona International Speedway Saturday, February 18 (FS1) Phoenix Raceway Friday, March 10 (FS2) Talladega Superspeedway Saturday, April 22 (FS1) Kansas Speedway Saturday, May 6 (FS1) Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday, May 26 (FS1) Berlin Raceway Saturday, June 17 (FS1 and FloRacing) Elko Speedway Saturday, June 24 (FS2 and FloRacing) Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Friday, July 7 (FS1 and FloRacing) Iowa Speedway Saturday, July 15 (FS2 and FloRacing) Pocono Raceway Friday, July 21 (FS1 and FloRacing) Michigan International Speedway Friday, August 4 (FS1 and FloRacing) Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Friday, August 11 (FS1) Watkins Glen International Friday, August 18 (FS1) Illinois State Fairgrounds Sunday, August 20 (FS1 and FloRacing) Milwaukee Mile Sunday, August 27 (FS1) DuQuion State Fairgrounds Racetrack Sunday, September 3 (FS2 and FloRacing) Kansas Speedway Friday, September 8 (FS1) Bristol Motor Speedway Thursday, September 14 (FS1) Salem Speedway Saturday, September 30 (FS2 and FloRacing) CHAMPIONSHIP RACE Toledo Speedway Saturday, October 7 (FS2 and FloRacing)

The ARCA Menards Series Hits Multiple Milestones

Having ARCA and FOX reach this historic agreement is fitting. The ARCA Menards Series will hit multiple milestones during the 2023 season when the drivers head to Daytona International Speedway for the opening race.

While NASCAR will celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023, the ARCA Menards Series will celebrate its 71st anniversary. The series first began in 1953 with Jim Romine capturing the championship. It has remained active as drivers such as Iggy Katona, Benny Parsons, Moose Myers, Bob Keselowski, Chase Briscoe, and Frank Kimmel have joined this prestigious list.

The 71st anniversary will not be the only milestone reached by the ARCA Menards Series. The trip to Daytona International Speedway will also be the 60th in series history. Several standout drivers have won at the superspeedway including Kyle Petty, Grant Enfinger, Harrison Burton, Tim Richmond, and Jimmy Horton among others.

“It’s amazing that 2023 will be FOX Sports’ 27th season with the ARCA Menards Series and Ron Drager and his team,” said Frank Wilson, VP of Event and Studio for FOX Sports, in a press release.

“The ARCA season opener in Daytona has always been a tentpole in our SpeedWeeks coverage, and now that we will carry the entire ARCA season, we look forward to continuing to deliver even more high-quality stock car racing all season long.”