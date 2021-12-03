NASCAR Moves ARCA Menards Series Races to New Platform

The sanctioning body has just unveiled a landmark deal that will affect the future of its Roots series. NASCAR has reached a multi-year agreement with FloSports and its motorsports-focused FloRacing platform to broadcast races featuring the up-and-coming drivers.

According to the press release, the series that will head to FloRacing are as follows: the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, NASCAR Pinty’s Series, and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series. This partnership will simultaneously support grassroots racing efforts, provide larger prize purses, and put the series on one dedicated platform.

“Our partnership with FloSports is a win for motorsports fans at all levels and doubles down on NASCAR’s commitment to grassroots racing — the foundation of our sport,” said Brian Herbst, NASCAR senior vice president, media and productions. “We look forward to bringing fans all the racing they crave and investing in the tracks that provide lifelong memories to motorsports fans each weekend.”

The new home for NASCAR grassroots racing — FloRacing (@FloRacing) December 2, 2021

Racing fans can subscribe to the streaming service at FloRacing.com for $150/year. The subscription provides access to more than 2,000 races annually, unlocks premium FloRacing content (exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access with drivers, news, and analysis), and provides access to archived races and highlights.

The $150/year subscription also includes access to the entire network of FloSports verticals ranging from cycling, wrestling, football, baseball, softball, grappling, rodeo, and more. The FloSports app is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast.

The Races in 2021 Aired on Multiple Platforms

What do you think about today’s @NASCAR ✖️ @FloRacing announcement? A lot of hard work has been going on behind the scenes to make it happen. 👏 🙌 Bring on 2022! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/MqAXZqrmSM — NASCAR Roots (@NASCARRoots) December 2, 2021

Fans of the ARCA Menards Series and other grassroots series had to put in some work to track down races during the 2021 season. Some aired on FS1 while others only became available on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, a subscription service that will discontinue on December 31, 2021.

With the grassroots series moving over to FloRacing, there will now only be one dedicated platform. Racing fans can pay one subscription price and use one login to watch the young drivers move up the ranks and prepare for a potential move to one of the three national NASCAR series.

“NASCAR shares our mission to grow grassroots motorsports and bring these races and athletes to an even wider audience across America and the world,” said Mark Floreani, CEO and co-founder of FloSports, in a statement. “We are honored to align with NASCAR as we continue to invest in the future of this sport so that we build a home for fans to both watch and experience racing in completely new ways. We’re excited for what’s to come.”

NASCAR Has Made Multiple Changes to the 2022 Broadcasts

Cup start times and networks for 2022: pic.twitter.com/Qi6FuSguI5 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) November 2, 2021

Moving the grassroots series to FloRacing marks yet another change ahead of the 2022 season. NBC also made a significant move by revealing that a portion of the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races will air on USA Network instead of NBC Sports.

The broadcaster provided the news on November 2 with a press release. NBC noted that NASCAR was one of the many sports moving to USA Network while joining IndyCar, the Olympic Games, Premier League, cycling, and many others. All PGA Tour events will remain on the Golf Channel and NBC.

The July 3 race at Road America will be the first Cup Series event on the schedule to air on USA Network, followed by those at Atlanta Motor Speedway (July 10) and New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 17). A total of 11 Cup Series races will air on USA Network during the second half of the season, marking a significant change from previous years.

