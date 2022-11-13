Austin Cindric’s NRX Weekend Ends With Surprising Penalty

Team Penske’s Austin Cindric went through a range of emotions on November 13. He missed out on the Nitro Rallycross final before being told that he had actually secured a spot. He then lost out on this spot once again due to a surprising penalty.

The Cup Series Rookie of the Year provided some thoughts during an interview after getting disqualified from the Last Chance Qualifier. He provided his side of the story of contact with Oliver Bennett that sent them both spinning. Cindric specifically mentioned that Bennett had a flat tire from an earlier incident on the track, which left him in the path of the No. 2 FC1-X.

battles are heated 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/CNcwAjQnOL — Nitro Rallycross (@NitroRallycross) November 13, 2022

“Obviously, a lot of contact up in front of me,” Cindric said during his NRX interview. “And the 42 had a puncture before I even got there. He was in the fence, all the way up in the berm, and I ran into a disabled vehicle.

“Look, I appreciate everyone embracing me coming and doing Rallycross again. No matter what the ruling is, I had a blast. I have no idea how that all worked out. It’s very… I don’t quite understand the logic behind it.

“Whatever it is, I’m excited to watch Kevin [Eriksson] and Oliver [Eriksson] in the final. Those guys have been instrumental in helping me out through kind of this journey this weekend.”

Both Bennett & Cindric Received Penalties From the Stewards

The Last Chance Qualifier was an intense event. There were five drivers competing for the final two spots in the final event, and they went all out while battling on the purpose-built dirt track.

Both Bennett and Cindric received penalties during the LCQ. The driver of the No. 42 had a five-second penalty for essentially using another vehicle as a brake early in the race. This initially dropped him out of second place and put Cindric into the final round.

The situation significantly changed after an extensive review. The stewards penalized Cindric for tagging Bennett as they entered the over-under section of the track. He was disqualified from the LCQ, which put Bennett back into the main event.

While Cindric’s tone and some of his comments showed his displeasure with the decision, he avoided making some overtly strong comments about the stewards. Instead, he ended his interview by saying “that’s racing” before walking out of the garage area.

Cindric Could Potentially Compete Again in Nitro Rallycross

The race weekend did not end as Cindric hoped, but he was able to gain some crucial experience while driving the FC1-X. Now, there is an opportunity for him to return to the entry and compete once again.

One of the main questions Cindric faced throughout the weekend was “will you join Nitro Rallycross in Canada?” The Team Penske driver did not have an exact answer, but he certainly expressed interest in making another start in the all-electric vehicle.

The next two rounds of the NRX season will take place in Canada. The first will be in Quebec on January 21-22 as NRX kicks off 2023. The second will be in Alberta on February 4-5. Though only one of these weekends works for Cindric’s schedule.

The trip to Quebec will be the best option for the driver of the No. 2. The reason is that it takes place during the NASCAR offseason. The trip to Alberta clashes with a different event on Cindric’s schedule. He will be in Los Angeles on February 4-5 for the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.