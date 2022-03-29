Thrill One Unveils Massive Nitro Rallycross Schedule

Nitro Rallycross, the racing series created by Travis Pastrana and Thrill One Sports and Entertainment, will make its return for an expanded 2022-2023 season. The series will double in size with 10 races, bring back the star car that featured both Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott, and take on some international tracks.

According to a press release from Thrill One, the season will begin on June 18-19, 2022 with a trip to England and the Lydden Hill Race Circuit. It will continue in Sweden on July 30-31 and Finland on August 27-28 before ultimately returning to the United States for a trio of races in the fall.

The US-based portion of the schedule will begin in Minneapolis on October 1-2 before continuing in Los Angeles on October 29-30. This swing will come to a close by returning to Phoenix on November 12-13, the week after the NASCAR Cup Series season comes to an end.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

The final portion of the schedule will feature three international races and one at an undisclosed location in the United States. Saudi Arabia will be the first destination on December 10-11 while Quebec (January 21-22, 2023) and Alberta (February 4-5, 2023) will round out the international portion. The season will come to a close in March with the location and date TBA.

The Star Car Returns With Several Potential Options

The inaugural season of NRX featured multiple special guests, including two Cup Series champions. Kyle Busch took over the car for the races at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park outside of Phoenix, and he finished fourth overall in his debut.

Chase Elliott replaced Busch in the “GoNitro” ZipRecruiter Subaru during the trip to The Florida International Rally & Motorsport Park. He faced off with the biggest names in the series and turned heads with a battle against Tanner Foust on December 4, 2021. Though a penalty nullified his win in the head-to-head battle.

Elliott still secured his spot in the final round, where he took on Pastrana, Scott Speed, and several other drivers. He capped off his weekend with an eighth-place finish while Pastrana secured the championship over Speed.

The star car will return with different partners on the livery. The entry will now be the “GoNitro” A SHOC Energy car as it features a new variety of special guests. Thrill One has not revealed any of the names that will take part in the upcoming season, but there are multiple NASCAR drivers that have expressed interest, both before and after Busch and Elliott achieved some success.

“It exceeded all of our expectations,” Pastrana told Heavy in December 2021. “Definitely, we learned a lot. There’s a lot we can do better. It was awesome that we got the car count. It was amazing that we got just the teams and all the drivers that came in. I mean, two previous NASCAR Cup champions with Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott driving.”

“Considering when Kyle made the final and didn’t die, didn’t get hurt, didn’t crash the car, I think that opened a lot of people’s eyes to say ‘Wow, I can do that,’” Pastrana added. “Or ‘I can maybe try this and maybe my IndyCar deal or my NASCAR deal will allow this.’ So I think that’s what’s really cool, and I was super thankful for Kyle — and actually Scott Speed for kind of setting that up — to jump in just to show everyone else that it was something that was feasible.”

There Will Be Multiple Series on Display During the NRX Season

The expanded NRX season will feature multiple series and drivers during the 10-round schedule. The Supercar class will return, putting the best drivers on the planet on full display. Additionally, the NRX Next division will return after developmental drivers battled for wins. This is the series where Alpha Prime Racing’s Sage Karam won five finals and finished second overall in the championship standings.

Along with the two returning series, Nitro Rallycross will also add another to showcase a brand-new car. The Group E division will feature the debut of the all-electric FC1-X, which can go from 0-60 mph faster than a Formula 1 car.

The series put the FC1-X on display during the various rounds of the 2021 season, but it sat stationary at each track. Now there will be multiple vehicles taking on the 10-round schedule.

“I can’t wait to get on the starting line in the FC1-X and see what it can do in the heat of competition,” Pastrana said in a press release. “With the car’s game-changing power, Group E will more than live up to the legacy of the Group B’s as it sets a new standard for the sport. This is what Nitro Rallycross is all about: getting the best cars in the hands of the best drivers so they can throw down on the best tracks, anywhere in the world.”

READ NEXT: DGM Racing Announces Major Change for Remaining NASCAR Schedule