A Classic Terry Labonte Scheme Heads to Talladega

The NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers will take on Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, October 1. One of them will use the opportunity to showcase a classic Terry Labonte scheme.

Bayley Currey, the driver of the No. 4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, will work with primary partner Alka-Seltzer to showcase a scheme from the 1997 Busch Grand National Series season. Currey will have a yellow base with a blue hood. There will be red and blue stripes on the sides.

JD Motorsports and Bayley Currey Throwback to Terry Labonte at Talladega Superspeedway https://t.co/yMkGFqBzgq pic.twitter.com/faSBo7BFZW — Speedway Digest (@speedwaydigest) September 27, 2022

There will be slight differences between the two schemes. For example, the Alka-Seltzer logo on the hood is different than the one that ran in 1997. Labonte also had a Bayer logo on the side of the No. 5 Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

“Terry is pretty cool, he’s another Texan like me,” Currey said in a press release. “We both raced around Texas at the same tracks when we were coming up in our racing careers. I’ve always looked up to Terry, and I can’t wait to be driving his colors around Talladega.”

Currey Has Achieved Career-Best Success in 2022

The Texas native in Currey is currently in his first full-time season with JD Motorsports after driving for multiple teams in 2021. He has started every race in the No. 4 Chevrolet Camaro while posting an average finish of 24.0.

This season has included 10 top-20 finishes and four top-15s. His best performance was a 10th-place run at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in mid-July. Though he also turned in an 11th-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway with Alka-Seltzer as the primary partner on the No. 4.

Currey will now try to surpass his previous performances at Talladega Superspeedway, a track where he has made three career Xfinity Series starts. His first two came to an early end due to mechanical issues, but his third resulted in a 17th-place finish for JD Motorsports.

Currey will now have another opportunity to perform at Talladega Superspeedway. Though there are questions about where he will start the Sparks 300 on October 1 (4 p.m. ET, USA).

If rain does not interrupt qualifying on September 30, he will complete his lap and try to secure a strong starting position. If inclement weather washes out the session, NASCAR will set the starting order based on points and the previous race. For Currey, this was a 12th-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway.

Labonte Made Several Busch Grand National Series Starts in 1997

The 1997 season was quite busy for Labonte. The Texas native ran full-time in the Cup Series, and he finished sixth in the championship standings after a campaign that featured a win at Talladega Superspeedway and 20 top-10 finishes.

Labonte also made several starts in the Busch Grand National Series. He suited up for 14 of the 30 races while driving the No. 5 Chevrolet. Alka-Seltzer and Bayer served as his primary partners for this part-time schedule.

Labonte didn’t win any of the 14 races, but he posted four top-10 finishes and one top-five. His best outings were a fifth-place finish at Watkins Glen International and an eighth-place finish at Dover Motor Speedway.

Interestingly enough, Currey will be the first driver to take this classic Alka-Seltzer scheme to the banks of Talladega Superspeedway. Labonte did not race at the Alabama track during the 1997 season. He showcased different partners at Talladega during the 1996 and 1999 Busch Grand National Series seasons.