JD Motorsports Names New Full-Time NASCAR Driver

JD Motorsports has made another significant move for the 2023 Xfinity Series season. The team has confirmed that it will have a new full-time driver in the No. 6 Chevrolet Camaro after Ryan Vargas controlled the entry for multiple seasons.

The Xfinity Series team announced the news on December 2. Team owner Johnny Davis confirmed that Bayley Currey will return to the No. 4 Chevrolet Camaro for another full-time season while Brennan Poole will join the team for his first full season in the No. 6 Chevrolet Camaro.

“We’ve built a strong base of operations here,” Davis said in a press release. “We’ve been a pathway to success for drivers like Ross Chastain and Ryan Preece, who now have strong rides in the Cup Series.

“I think we’ve established a solid name in the Xfinity Series. Our cars continue to show improvement, and we’re looking to 2023 as a season when we can take another step up.”

Poole Made Limited Starts for JD Motorsports in 2022

The 2023 season will not mark the first time that Poole has suited up for JD Motorsports. The Texas native made three starts in the No. 6 near the end of the 2022 season while replacing Ryan Vargas, who has since parted ways with the team.

Poole made his JD Motorsports debut on September 24 during the trip to Texas Motor Speedway. He started 21st but ended his day 31st after an incident that collected nine cars.

Poole then returned to the No. 6 for races at Homestead-Miami Speedway (October 22) and Phoenix Raceway (November 5). His best outing was the trip to Florida when he finished 14th overall and on the lead lap.

Poole will now return to JD Motorsports for his first full-time Xfinity Series season since 2017 and his largest schedule since he made 35 starts in the Cup Series in 2020. He will hit 100 career Xfinity Series starts while joining forces with Currey.

JD Motorsports Will Have Another Entry

Currey and Poole will be the full-time drivers for JD Motorsports, but they will not be the only ones suiting up for the team. There are plans in place to have more than two entries for the first time since 2021.

According to the press release, the No. 0 will return for the 2023 season. This is the same entry that Jeffrey Earnhardt drove during the 2021 season when he qualified for 29 of the races and posted a season-best finish of 18th at Dover Motor Speedway.

The No. 0 will not feature one driver as in years past. JD Motorsports will move forward with multiple drivers and sponsors. There were no announcements about any of these individuals considering that the team is still looking for options.

​“We’re full throttle here and getting ready to go,” Davis said in a press release. “Bayley and Brennan are signed on and looking forward to chasing races and points next year. We’re actively moving along looking for sponsor commitments and for drivers and sponsors for the No. 0 car.

​“We’ve always taken the approach here that we want to go after the series with multiple cars, and that’s how we’re looking toward 2023. The new schedule is very interesting and provides new challenges to our drivers and team members.”