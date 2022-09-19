JD Motorsports Makes Driver Change for 3 NASCAR Races

The No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will have a new driver for three upcoming Xfinity Series races. Ryan Vargas has announced that the team will turn to a new competitor due to funding.

“It has been made aware to me that I will not be driving the 6 car at Texas, Homestead, and Phoenix,” Vargas said in a statement. “The team has moved forward with a business decision to take on a funded driver.

Thank you guys for your support. I’m putting my entire heart and soul into this. Trying really, really hard. — Ryan Vargas (@RyanVargas_23) September 19, 2022

“I understand these decisions may reflect bad on me from the outside looking in, but there are a lot of factors that go into these decisions. I look forward to finishing my scheduled races with the team and delivering for my devoted partners and group of people behind me.”

Vargas has made 22 starts in the first 26 races of the Xfinity Series season. 21 of these starts were with JD Motorsports, but he also suited up for Mike Harmon Racing at Portland International Raceway. Vargas’ season has featured a career-best finish of sixth at Daytona International Speedway.

1 Driver Teased His Move to JD Motorsports

When Vargas revealed that he will not compete in three upcoming races, there were immediate questions about which driver would replace him. The only detail he provided is that JD Motorsports was turning to someone with existing sponsors.

A different person provided an answer. Brennan Poole, who has qualified for seven of the 26 Xfinity Series races, posted a photo on his Instagram Story and announced that he will compete at Texas Motor Speedway. He didn’t name the team he would join, but the photo showed the No. 6’s door.

On IG, @brennanpoole announces he'll drive the #6 Chevrolet Camaro for @JDMotorsports01 in Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Texas. Poole, a native of The Woodlands, TX, has spent most of his season driving for Mike Harmon Racing (NXS) and G2G Racing (NCWTS).#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/bavspv2AZL — Joseph Srigley (@joe_srigley) September 19, 2022

Poole has spent the 2022 season splitting his time between the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series. He has made seven starts for Mike Harmon Racing in the Xfinity Series and only finished one race due to a variety of mechanical issues.

Poole has also made six starts in the Truck Series for G2G Racing. His best performance was a 23rd-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway while driving the No. 46 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

Vargas Has More Races Scheduled

There are seven races remaining in the Xfinity Series season, and Vargas has confirmed that he will not be in the No. 6 for three of them. This leaves four others where he could suit up and compete.

Vargas has already confirmed that he will make more starts for JD Motorsports during the 2022 season, so he will be back in the No. 6 Chevrolet Camaro. He has also teased some upcoming schemes created in collaboration with some talented designers.

Vargas only provided tiny glimpses at three upcoming schemes. One featured a black and green design while another appeared to be white, black, and orange. The third had what appeared to be a brick pattern behind his name.

As Vargas noted, these schemes are for the month of October. Based on his announcement that he will not suit up at Homestead-Miami Speedway, there are multiple options remaining for when they will debut. The Xfinity Series competes at Talladega Superspeedway, the Charlotte Roval, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and Martinsville Speedway during the month of October.