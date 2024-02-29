Red Hot Bubba Wallace Gets No Love in Las Vegas

Heading into Las Vegas, only one driver has finished inside the top-five in both NASCAR races this season. In fact, no other driver even has two top-ten finishes. The answer might surprise you, but then again, it really shouldn’t.

His name is William Darrell Wallace Jr., but most people refer to him as “Bubba.”

The first two races on the calendar were superspeedway events, the type of racing where Bubba excels. Known for his prowess on drafting tracks, the 23XI Racing driver was viewed as one of the favorites in the first two races at Daytona and Atlanta. He started mid-pack in both, led laps in both, and earned fifth-place finishes in both.

Toyota has lacked qualifying speed, but their cars have performed well in race conditions. The next test comes at Las Vegas, where Wallace finished 4th and 13th last year. He enters this weekend oozing with confidence and momentum.

The real question is why no one considers Bubba to be a serious threat for the championship. Why is he not feared like his fellow competitors?

Wallace is clearly one of the up-and-coming drivers, but he is also one of the most polarizing.

There will only ever be one intimidator – Dale Earnhardt. Guys like Jeff Gordon, Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, and Denny Hamlin are either loved or hated. Wallace fits that same mold.

Perhaps it was the fight with Kyle Larson. Maybe it was his first win in a rain-shortened race. Unfortunately, it could be as simple as being the only African-American driver in the series, and the incident that transpired at Talladega.

There are fans that simply will not give Bubba the respect he deserves. Right or wrong, there is nothing he can do to convince them that he is a legitimate title contender. He could win the next 10 races and it wouldn’t matter to some people. He no longer cares about any of that.

Growth and Improvement

Bubba has shown steady improvement year-over-year in the Cup Series. His average finishing position has improved every year since his 2018 rookie campaign. The same can be said for his average starting position, top-ten results, laps led, and poles. Last year Wallace advanced to the Round of 12 in the Playoffs and finished 10th in the standings.

Road courses have been Bubba’s biggest weakness over the years, but he has shown vast improvement. He ran well at Sonoma and Indianapolis last season, then finished 12th at Watkins Glen. In the Playoffs at the Charlotte ROVAL, he qualified 4th and was running up front before getting taken out late.

More than statistics, Wallace has made great strides in his maturity. The mental aspect of this sport is not discussed enough. It can be draining, especially for someone in his position. The critics used to get under Bubba’s skin during interviews and he always felt like he had to justify himself.

Not this Bubba Wallace. Not anymore.

Wallace ended last season with finishes of 6th, 11th, and 10th at Homestead, Martinsville, and Phoenix. The two-time Daytona 500 runner-up is poised for a breakout season.

Faith and Confidence From Michael Jordan

Bubba doesn’t care about the naysayers and the non-believers. What he cares about is the belief that team co-owners Michael Jordan and Hamlin have in him. The organization took a chance on him in 2021 for a reason. They see the potential, and fully expect Bubba to take another leap this season.

Bubba revealed that he fell into a depression at the end of last season. The approval from Jordan has him in a much better place this season. He elaborated on that during Daytona 500 Media Day.

“I’m really good, the best I’ve felt mentally…” Wallace stated. “I have more appreciation. I have the confidence, and the awareness of where I’m at in the sport and having just a new appreciation or a different appreciation, just a different mindset going into this year, racing for something totally different. I feel good about it.”

With wins on a superspeedway and a 1.5-mile oval, Wallace has proven that he can win. He has been knocking on the door, and another win could be right around the corner. Will that vault him into the category of elite drivers?

Bubba no longer cares about any of that. He isn’t searching for credibility or respect. His focus is simply hunting for trophies.