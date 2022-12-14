Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing Ink Multi-Year Extension With Key Partner

A key partner is returning to the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD for the 2023 Cup Series season and beyond. Columbia Sportswear has signed a multi-year extension with Bubba Wallace.

23XI Racing announced the news on December 14. The Cup Series team confirmed that Columbia Sportswear will return as one of Wallace’s primary partners in 2023. Though the apparel company will increase its sponsorship by adding more races to its schedule.

This deal extends a partnership that began at Richard Petty Motorsports and continued as Wallace became the first driver for 23XI Racing. Columbia Sportswear has taken over as the primary partner for multiple races while also joining forces with Wallace to launch a limited-edition line of apparel and footwear.

“Working with Columbia has been a fantastic match as they share a lot of the same values that I have and that the team supports,” Wallace said in a press release. “It’s also been a fun relationship that’s allowed me to spend more time exploring the outdoors and following my passions. I’m honored to have them continue this journey with me and 23XI and look forward to more exciting things to come in 2023.”

Wallace Has Numerous Races With Columbia Sportswear

Wallace first had Columbia Sportswear as his primary partner during the 2020 season. The apparel company took over the No. 43 Chevrolet at Dover Motor Speedway and the Charlotte Roval. Both races resulted in 21st-place finishes.

Columbia Sportswear followed Wallace to 23XI Racing and increased its support. The company took over the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD for three races, which included a runner-up finish in the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Along with the Cup Series races, Columbia Sportswear supported Wallace as he made his return to the Truck Series. He took over the No. 11 Toyota Tundra for the inaugural dirt race, and he finished 11th after starting near the rear of the field.

The 2022 season featured Columbia Sportswear taking over the No. 23 for two more races. The first was the dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway and the second was the Fourth of July weekend race at Road America.

The road course race in Wisconsin shows up as a 35th-place finish on the stat sheet, but that doesn’t tell the full story. Wallace actually finished the first two stages inside of the top 10 before two separate incidents derailed his afternoon.

The first incident occurred with 28 laps to go. Wallace got loose entering one corner and then he ended up in the gravel after contact from Brad Keselowski sent him spinning. Though he was able to get back on track.

The second incident occurred with seven laps remaining. Wallace pulled off of the track on Turn 5 due to an unexpected mechanical issue. He had to climb from the No. 23 while the rest of the field continued with the race.

Wallace’s 2022 Campaign Featured Career-Best Performances

Columbia Sportswear agreed to a multi-year extension after Wallace turned in a career season for 23XI Racing. The Alabama native improved in every category while checking off numerous goals.

Wallace entered the 2022 season with 12 career top-10 finishes, six top-fives, and one win. He proceeded to surpass all of these marks. He added another 10 top-10 finishes to his total while reaching double digits for the first time. He secured five more top-fives, and he won his second career race while improving his average finish to 18.3.

One of the biggest moments for the organization occurred at Michigan International Speedway. Wallace won the Busch Light Pole for the first time in his career. This was also the first pole award in 23XI Racing history. Wallace didn’t win the Cup Series race, but he finished second behind Kevin Harvick.

Wallace will now move forward toward the 2023 season, which will be his first with Tyler Reddick as his teammate. He will aim for more wins, as well as his first career playoff appearance while showcasing Columbia Sportswear during more events.