Busch Light Has its New NASCAR Driver

Kevin Harvick will retire from the NASCAR Cup Series at the end of the 2023 season, but Busch Light will remain heavily involved in the sport. The beer brand will move over to the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

According to an announcement on July 11, Ross Chastain will be the new face of Busch Light. This deal will begin with the 2024 Cup Series season, and it will continue for multiple years as Busch Light serves as his primary partner.

Busch Light did not set an official number of races following a request from Heavy.

“On the farm in Alva, Fla., Busch Light has always been the beer of choice for all of our celebrations, and now that they are right by my side as my sponsor, it’s a dream come true,” Chastain said in a press release.

“This sponsorship means so much to me as the brand not only supports NASCAR but also places value and extends their support to communities that are close to my heart — the humble, hard-working people across the U.S. who enjoy cracking a cold one after an honest day’s work.”

Chastain Has Continued His Momentum Into 2023

A veteran driver with several years of experience across the three national series, Chastain found his home during the 2022 season. He joined Trackhouse Racing after Justin Marks purchased Chip Ganassi Racing’s charters and NASCAR operation, and he kicked off a career year.

Chastain’s first season in the No. 1 — his second with crew chief Phil Surgen — featured him celebrating the first two wins of his Cup Series career and smashing watermelons in celebration.

Chastain captured races at Circuit of the Americas and Talladega Superspeedway while running consistently throughout the season, which helped him make a deep playoff run. He ultimately finished second in the championship standings behind Joey Logano.

Fast-forward to 2023, and Chastain has mostly continued his momentum. While there was a three-week stretch of struggles, he also kicked off the summer stretch by winning at Nashville Superspeedway. Now Chastain is back in the playoff mix and on pace to head to Darlington Raceway as the fifth seed.

“Ross has already accomplished so much in his career and we’re so proud that an iconic brand like Busch Light sees his commitment not only to the sport but to his fans. Being sponsored by the official beer of NASCAR is such an honor and we can’t wait to see what Ross and Busch Light accomplish together in 2024 and beyond,” Marks added in the press release.

“It has been Trackhouse’s goal from day one to build something special and different. Something that resonates with the fans and partners in NASCAR. For Busch Light to recognize this and commit to the vision is both humbling and inspiring as we continue to write a special chapter in the history of this sport.”

Busch Light Debuted After Harvick Won a Championship

The Busch Light branding has been a constant presence on the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing entry for several seasons. The beer brand took over as a primary partner of Harvick’s Chevrolet SS and then remained with him through the move to Ford.

The Closer had another Anheuser-Busch brand, Budweiser, as a primary partner during his time at Richard Childress Racing and in the first two years of his tenure at Stewart-Haas Racing. This is the brand that he won a championship with during the 2014 season.

The situation changed in April 2016. Harvick showed up to Richmond Raceway with Busch Light as the primary partner on his No. 4 Chevrolet. He won the Coors Light pole and then he went on to finish fifth. Harvick then won his first Cup race with Busch as his primary partner at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 21, 2016.

Of Harvick’s 60 career Cup Series wins, 15 have been with Busch as the primary or co-primary partner. This run includes Crown Jewels in the 2020 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway and the 2020 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Harvick achieved a considerable amount of success, but the attention will turn to Chastain once the 2024 season begins. He will take over as the face of Busch Light, and he will set out to add even more wins to the brand’s total.