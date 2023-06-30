Button Sets Expectations for Van Gisbergen’s NASCAR Debut

Jenson Button returns to NASCAR the same weekend that Shane van Gisbergen makes his debut during the Chicago Street Race. No one knows how the three-time Supercars champion will perform, but Button expects him to be very competitive.

It’s no simple matter to jump into NASCAR, but there will be some things that play in van Gisbergen’s favor. First, he joins a winning team in Trackhouse Racing. Second, he took part in a test session at Charlotte Motor Speedway to familiarize himself with the car. Third, he is very experienced on street courses with dozens of wins to his name.

“It’s great having Shane on board,” Button said during a media session in Chicago. “Whatever he jumps in, he’s super competitive. This is very much what he’s used to in terms of street courses. The weight of the car is kind of ‘used to,’ I guess? With Supercars, it might be a little heavier?

“I expect him to be very competitive this weekend. He’ll be right at the front end. So hopefully, I will be racing with him, and I’ll be near him.”

Van Gisbergen Must Adapt To a Different Chevrolet

Taking on a different form of racing is one hurdle that van Gisbergen will have to overcome when he suits up for Trackhouse Racing. He will also have to adapt to a different Chevrolet Camaro, one that lacks the massive wing that sits on his normal race car.

Adapting to a new car is something that Button has done multiple times since his final Formula One start in 2017. He learned the ins and outs of the Cup Series Ford Mustang during his first start for Rick Ware Racing. He also learned about the Hendrick Motorsports-built Chevrolet Camaro while preparing to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“For [van Gisbergen] to come across and say it has a lot of front grip and it turns in as he would hope, it’s kind of surprising, but it’s great to hear that,” Button added. “The cars are in a good place, where it’s competitive against a V8 Supercar. For me, compared to the Garage 56 car, it’s very different.

“We didn’t have regulations, so we could do what we wanted — move the fuel tank forward, more power, more downforce, power shift… so, we made it into a car that was very driveable. We had traction control. It was the easiest car that I had ever driven.”

There is Another Potential Hurdle for Van Gisbergen

Driving a different type of Chevrolet Camaro is only one hurdle that van Gisbergen must overcome as he makes his NASCAR Cup Series debut. He must also contend with the potential of inclement weather.

According to the forecast, there is an 80 percent chance of precipitation on Saturday, July 1, as temperatures hover around the low 80s. On Sunday, July 2, the temperatures will be around the low 70s. The chance of precipitation is 82 percent earlier in the day and then it drops to around 65 percent in the afternoon as the drivers prepare for the Cup Series race.

“Racing in the wet… it’ll be nuts,” Button said. “It’ll be pretty crazy. Totally up for it. Most of the guys wouldn’t have driven on street courses, and most of the guys wouldn’t have raced in the wet.

“So, it’s going to be mayhem out there but in a good and positive way. A little bit nuts… Like a sprinkling of nuts, whereas in the wet, it’s going to be a shower of nuts.”