NASCAR’s Garage 56 Chevrolet Takes Center Stage for Prime Video Documentary

The journey to the 24 Hours of Le Mans has been long for NASCAR‘s Garage 56 entry. Now, this story will take center stage in a new documentary from Prime Video.

Variety first reported the news on June 7. The outlet said that Amazon’s Prime Video has greenlit the documentary produced by NASCAR Studios. It will premiere exclusively on the Amazon platform in more than 240 countries and territories.

“We’re proud to partner with our friends at NASCAR Studios to bring this incredible story of innovation and determination to our Prime Video customers,” said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content, in a statement on June 7

“The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the most exciting and grueling competitions in sports, and the work that goes into preparing for a moment like this is something we think audiences will find equal parts entertaining and inspiring.”

The Garage 56 designation applies to the single-entry class reserved for innovative cars, and it provides organizations with the opportunity to test new technology without taking away a spot from a car on the starting grid.

The Cameras Have ‘Been Rolling’ for Quite Some Time

The Hendrick Motorsports-built Chevrolet Camaro has been under the spotlight since arriving in France a week ahead of the 24-hour endurance race. It has been part of the annual parade, and it took up prominent space during the grid photo.

According to NASCAR communications, this week is not the only example. Cameras have been following NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, and the Garage 56 group throughout the process while recording a staggering amount of footage for well over a year.

Some of this footage showed the work in the garage while some showed the Chevrolet Camaro racing around road courses during the test sessions. The cameras also followed the group to France for all of the pre-race festivities and the event itself.

“The Next Gen car has been a game changer in NASCAR, and bringing it to an iconic international stage like Le Mans during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season is a monumental moment for our sport,” said Matt Summers, NASCAR managing director, entertainment marketing and content development.

“We’ve had cameras rolling behind the scenes throughout the entire journey, and we can’t wait for fans around the world to come along for the ride thanks to this amazing partnership with Prime Video.”

Another Partnership Could Take Center Stage

The deal between NASCAR Studios and Prime Video is significant. It sets up a scenario where motorsports fans around the world can learn more about NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, and the decision to take on a prestigious event.

This deal also comes on the heels of a major report from the Sports Business Journal. According to insider John Ourand, sources indicated that Amazon is a “strong candidate” to land a midseason streaming package of NASCAR Cup Series races as part of the next TV deal. This would put certain races on another platform while potentially helping Amazon build its subscriber base.

Along with the Cup Series package, Ourand reported that multiple companies have shown an interest in talks surrounding the Xfinity Series potentially moving to a streaming platform. Though Ourand did not specifically mention Amazon as one of these interested companies.

Whether a deal between NASCAR and Amazon comes to fruition remains to be seen. For now, motorsports fans can celebrate the fact that the Garage 56 entry will be the focus of an upcoming documentary.