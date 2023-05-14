Carl Edwards Details What He Misses Most About NASCAR

Carl Edwards has been away from the NASCAR Cup Series since his retirement in early 2017. Now he has detailed what he misses most about the sport in which he achieved considerable success.

“I miss exactly what we are going to see here today,” Edwards told Chris Myers and Clint Bowyer during FOX’s pre-race show. “It’s just like you and I grew up on the dirt tracks. This is it. This is the pinnacle of driving in a stock car — NASCAR, Darlington, sliding around, managing everything. That’s what I miss.”

The Lady in Black was a track where Edwards delivered some strong performances. He finished all but one of the 13 races in which he started, and he secured top-10 finishes in eight of them. This run includes four top-10 finishes.

Edwards also conquered one of the most difficult tracks on the NASCAR schedule. He started 13th in the 2015 Southern 500, and he led 15 laps before taming the track and adding an important Crown Jewel to his collection.

Edwards Brought Extra Attention To Darlington

There was a festive atmosphere at Darlington Raceway on May 14. Part of this was due to NASCAR celebrating racing history with old-school schemes, vintage outfits, and appearances from the best drivers in racing history.

Another reason was the simple fact that Edwards was back at a NASCAR track. He has remained away from the sport since his sudden retirement, which has only led to countless fans calling for his return.

COUSIN CARL HAS RISEN pic.twitter.com/DFvdTJSAKv — RFK Racing (@RFKracing) May 14, 2023

On May 14, these fans partially got their wish. Edwards made his return to the track; he just did so in a different manner. He took part in the celebration of NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers and then he headed to the NASCAR on FOX booth for the second stage of the Goodyear 400. Edwards also spent some time providing analysis for MRN.

This support from the fans did not go unnoticed. Edwards mentioned it during his time in the FOX Sports booth, and he expressed gratitude for those that supported him during his time competing in stock car racing.

“It really hit home with me,” Edwards explained. “I feel like I lived a dream, I got to do something that guys like you and myself just literally dreamed about. And so it’s very important for me to come back here and show how much appreciation I have for NASCAR, all the fans, all the drivers. It’s been great.”

Edwards Reacted To Numerous Changes in NASCAR

When Edwards got in the booth with Bowyer and Mike Joy, he immediately faced questions about his daily life. What exactly has he been up to since walking away from the NASCAR Cup Series?

As the former championship contender explained, he has been busy. He has traveled the world, spent time farming, and raised a family. He has stayed away from NASCAR, but he felt that he needed to make the trip to South Carolina for Throwback Weekend after receiving a call from Lesa France Kennedy.

HE'S BACK. Welcome to the booth, Carl Edwards! pic.twitter.com/ZjlrEAFFB1 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 14, 2023

During this time away from NASCAR, there have been numerous changes that have taken place. NASCAR introduced stage racing, something that was entirely new to Edwards. The sanctioning body also introduced a new car that forced drivers to begin shifting at tracks such as Martinsville Speedway and Darlington Raceway.

One thing that hasn’t changed in the sport is the importance of tires. Edwards specifically noted that he used to save his tires early at Darlington Raceway if he wasn’t passing competitors early. This helped him later in the run after others had killed their tires.

Edwards was able to discuss all of these major changes during his time in the booth with Joy and Bowyer. He was also able to entertain fans and industry members alike as he provided analysis about the action going on at The Lady in Black.