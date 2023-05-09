Kyle Larson Brings Back Tony Stewart’s Daytona-Winning Scheme

Kyle Larson is bringing back a winning scheme for Throwback Weekend. He will channel Tony Stewart while working with HendrickCars.com as his primary partner.

The 2021 Cup Series champion will head to Darlington Raceway on May 12-14 with a unique black-and-blue scheme on his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro. There will be white HendrickCars.com logos on the hood and the sides, and he will have white and blue door numbers instead of blue and red like every other race.

This design is a recreation of the No. 80 Chevrolet that Stewart drove during a Nationwide Series — now Xfinity Series — race at Daytona International Speedway in 2009. The Hall of Famer started fifth overall, and he led 23 laps before holding off Carl Edwards for the win.

This win, Stewart’s lone trip to Victory Lane with Hendrick Motorsports, only continued his success at the Florida track. Of Stewart’s 11 wins in the Nationwide Series, seven took place at Daytona International Speedway. The other four were at Talladega Superspeedway, Darlington Raceway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, and Auto Club Speedway.

Larson Will Pursue His Own Darlington Win

Larson will pull double duty during a packed weekend at Darlington Raceway. He will join Kaulig Racing for the first time during the Xfinity Series race, and he will drive the No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro.

Larson’s weekend will continue with the Goodyear 400 Cup Series race, which he will use to pursue a longtime goal. He has conquered many tracks on the schedule, but Darlington Raceway is not on this list.

Larson has made 15 starts at The Lady in Black across the Xfinity Series and Cup Series. He has five top-10 finishes in all five Xfinity starts and seven top-10s in his 10 Cup starts. This run also includes three straight runner-ups at the top level of NASCAR.

The 2021 Cup Series champion will have two more opportunities to conquer the next track on his list. He will pursue this goal while showcasing a scheme that honors a three-time Cup Series champion.

Another Driver Will Highlight a Different Stewart Scheme

An iconic win from our iconic boss.

@ChaseBriscoe_14 and @Mahindra_USA are throwing back to @TonyStewart's 2000 Turkey Night Grand Prix win. pic.twitter.com/nq60PLTyGv — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) May 4, 2023

Larson is not the only Cup Series driver that will pursue a win in a stock car honoring Stewart during Throwback Weekend. Chase Briscoe will also do so while showcasing a scheme from a different racing series.

The Indiana native will drive the No. 14 Ford Mustang during the Goodyear 400 while Mahindra continues to serve as his primary partner. Instead of the red car, however, Briscoe will drive a white Ford with orange and red flames. This scheme recreates the entry that Stewart used to win the Turkey Night Grand Prix in 2000.

“I really like the one that we’re doing this year,” Briscoe told media members at Kansas Speedway. “I feel like it really just ties into a lot of my roots. Obviously, me being a diehard Tony fan, but then the USAC and open-wheel roots.

“Doing the Nine Racing midget — that was a car growing up for me that if you were a stud in USAC racing, you got to drive that car. So that car’s been around for a long time, and I feel like it’s one of the more iconic kind of USAC schemes.”