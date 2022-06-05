Carson Hocevar Releases Statement After Vicious Wreck, Hospital Visit

The driver of the No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado has just provided an important update. Camping World Truck Series competitor Carson Hocevar has released a statement following a vicious wreck and trip to the hospital.

“I want to thank all the fans for reaching out since the accident — definitely feeling the love,” Hocevar tweeted on June 5. “I know you’re all eager for an update but I’m waiting on the specialist’s results on my ankle before sharing. I’m eager to get back behind the wheel and will update you soon when I know more!”

Carson Hocevar gives a thumbs up after this huge hit on the final lap at Gateway. https://t.co/puyiGPAyoj pic.twitter.com/2aKZffGvrh — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) June 4, 2022

The crash occurred on the final lap of the Camping World Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Hocevar spun after what appeared to be some contact from Derek Kraus. He slid down toward the center of the track where Tyler Hill slammed into the driver’s side of the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado.

The safety crew had to pull Hocevar out of the No. 42. The second-year Truck Series driver gave a thumbs-up to the crowd while leaving the track on the stretcher, and he ultimately went to the hospital for further evaluation.

Niece Motorsports Released a Statement After the Race

There were numerous questions about Hocevar’s condition after the race, especially with him leaving on a stretcher. The fans wanted to know if he had suffered any serious injuries or if he would be able to quickly return to action.

“Following the incident on the last lap of today’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at World Wide Technology Raceway, Carson Hocevar was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation of his lower right extremity,” Niece Motorsports said in a statement. “Additional medical updates will be forthcoming, with no further comment at this time.”

While Niece Motorsports did not provide further information, the scanner audio had more information. YouTube user NASCARGavin8 posted audio from Hocevar’s No. 42 in which he told the safety crew that he needed help getting out of the Chevrolet. He also mentioned his foot.

The Truck Series Has a Busy Schedule

With Hocevar mentioning a specialist, there are now questions about his availability in upcoming races. Will he return to the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado at Sonoma Raceway, or will Niece Motorsports have to turn to another driver?

The Camping World Truck Series drivers are in the midst of a packed schedule featuring eight consecutive races. This grueling stretch began with the May 6 race at Darlington Raceway and continued with trips to Kansas Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and World Wide Technology Raceway.

There are three weeks remaining in the stretch of races. The Truck Series drivers will head to Sonoma Raceway on June 11 before taking on Knoxville Raceway on June 18. They will wrap up the eight-week stretch at Nashville Superspeedway on June 24.

