Ross Chastain Expands Racing Schedule With New Partner

Trackhouse Racing announced on April 24 that a new partner had joined the fold as part of a 21-race deal. Now that partnership has expanded into the Camping World Truck Series with Ross Chastain.

The driver of the No. 1 and Niece Motorsports announced on May 3 that he would make his return to the Truck Series for four starts in 2022. New partner Worldwide Express will serve as Chastain’s primary partner as he reunites with Niece Motorsports and pursues his fourth career win in the series.

Delivery day for the No. 41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet.@WWEXRacing, @RossChastain announce a new partnership with Niece Motorsports for four races during the 2022 season beginning Friday night @TooToughToTame! pic.twitter.com/TNwL9nKS3L — Niece Motorsports (@NieceMotorsport) May 3, 2022

Chastain will first return to the Truck Series on May 6 for the race at Darlington. He will drive the No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado with Worldwide Express as his primary partner. Chastain will then return to Niece Motorsports on May 20 at Texas Motor Speedway, May 27 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and June 11 at Sonoma Raceway.

“I’m very excited to be a part of Worldwide Express’ growing commitment to NASCAR both in the Cup Series and Truck Series,” Chastain said in a press release. “It’s an honor to represent a first-class organization like Worldwide Express both on and off the track and I’m always looking forward to getting behind the wheel of a Niece Motorsports Chevrolet.

“It’s a great opportunity for both sides and thanks to Trackhouse Racing for allowing me the opportunity to compete in the Truck Series with Niece and Worldwide Express.”

Chastain Will Reach a Milestone With Niece Motorsports

The Florida native has already made one start during the 2022 Truck Series season. He took over the No. 41 at Circuit of the Americas and finished 23rd due to a tire issue in what was his 96th career start.

Chastain will now make four more starts while pursuing a career milestone. He will hit 100 career starts in the Truck Series when he suits up for the first series trip to Sonoma Raceway since the 1998 season. He will hit the milestone and attempt to join a list of winners at the California road course that only includes four Truck Series drivers.

Chastain has achieved some success during a tenure in the Truck Series that has only featured two full-time seasons. He has three career wins, 42 top-10 finishes, and 17 top-fives. He also finished the 2019 season second overall in the championship standings behind Matt Crafton.

Chastain’s Trip To Darlington Features a Special Scheme

Trackhouse Racing will run 1998 paint schemes from Dale Earnhardt and Dale Jr., when the Earnhardts squared off during an exhibition race at Japan’s Twin Ring Motegi.https://t.co/cFqZodmDKO — Jayski.com (@jayski) May 3, 2022

While Chastain will showcase the Worldwide Express scheme during the Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway, he will pull out a historic scheme for the Goodyear 400 Cup Series race. He and Daniel Suarez will channel two drivers from the Earnhardt family.

Coca-Cola Racing announced on May 3 that the two Trackhouse Racing drivers would use special schemes from an exhibition race that took place at Japan’s Twin Ring Motegi on November 22, 1998. Suarez will drive a red stock car paying tribute to Dale Earnhardt’s No. 3.

Chastain will have a black stock car featuring the Coca-Cola Polar Bears. This scheme is the one that Dale Earnhardt Jr. used in his first head-to-head Cup Series race against his father. Dale Jr. even used No. 1 for the exhibition race in Japan.

