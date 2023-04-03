Chase Briscoe Joins New NASCAR Team for Bristol Weekend

Chase Briscoe is expanding his weekend schedule with an opportunity to pull double duty. He will join forces with a new team at Bristol Motor Speedway.

According to a press release, Briscoe will return to the Craftsman Truck Series on Saturday, April 8 (8 p.m. ET, FS1). He will drive the No. 22 Ford F-150 for AM Racing while making his 29th career Truck Series start, his first since 2021. Production Alliance Group will serve as his primary partner.

.@ItsBristolBaby just got a little more exciting this weekend 😏@ChaseBriscoe_14 will be slinging some dirt in the No. 22 Production Alliance Group Ford this weekend in the @NASCAR_Trucks Series! Click the link below to read more 👇https://t.co/78YDjsoGZY pic.twitter.com/YbNKFyphtv — AM Racing (@AMRacingNASCAR) April 3, 2023

“I’m really excited for this opportunity with AM Racing and Production Alliance Group,” Briscoe said in a statement on April 3.

“I always look forward to the Bristol dirt weekend and to be able to get on track twice as much and feel things out will be a lot of fun and, I hope, really beneficial. I know everyone at AM Racing has worked hard to get the truck ready and I think it’s anyone’s race when it comes to the dirt events.”

Briscoe Has 1 Previous Bristol Dirt Start

The majority of Briscoe’s Truck Series experience comes from the 2017 season when he drove full-time for Brad Keselowski Racing and finished sixth in the championship standings. This is the same year that he scored his first career win — the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Since this lone campaign, Briscoe has made five other starts. Two were at Eldora Speedway with ThorSport Racing, which led to a win in 2018 and a seventh-place finish in 2019.

The other three starts were all during the 2021 season as he drove for Roper Racing. He took on the inaugural Truck Series dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway and finished fifth. He then closed out his year with trips to Kansas Speedway and Knoxville Raceway.

“I got the chance to run Bristol a few years ago, and I’ve run the truck race at Knoxville, so I’ve got a good idea of how the truck itself will act on dirt,” Briscoe continued. “It’ll really just come down to how the track surface changes and whether things can stay green for long enough to make a move.

“I love going back to the Truck Series so hopefully I’ll be able to pick up my second dirt win in a truck this weekend.”

AM Racing Has Focused on Another Series

AM Racing, which was established in December 2015, has been a mainstay in the Craftsman Truck Series with such drivers as Austin Wayne Self, Brett Moffitt, and Max Gutierrez among others. The team has also competed in the ARCA Menards Series.

This plan has continued into the 2023 season with Christan Rose as the primary driver in the ARCA Menards Series and a rotating lineup of drivers in the Truck Series. AM Racing also made its debut in the Xfinity Series with Moffitt as the full-time driver of the No. 25 Ford Mustang.

Josh Reaume’s 19th-place finish in the Truck Series season opener and Rose’s 12th-place finish in the ARCA season opener stand out as the best runs for the team in the respective series. Moffitt has two top-10 finishes in his return to the Xfinity Series, headlined by sixth at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Briscoe will now have an opportunity to take the team to Victory Lane. He will take over the No. 22 Ford F-150 at a track where he has experience, and he will pursue his second career Truck Series win on a dirt surface.

“AM Racing is thrilled to have Chase Briscoe behind the wheel of our No. 22 Production Alliance Group|Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Ford F-150 at Bristol,” said AM Racing president Wade Moore. “We started putting the wheels in motion about having Chase drive for us at Bristol right around Daytona and once we knew he was interested, we have been steadily preparing for this race.

“Chase is a talented race car driver but his experience and feedback on dirt will be a huge asset to our organization as we chase our first career win in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Without a doubt, we believe Chase will not only put our team in contention, but he will have an opportunity to also win his third career Truck Series race.”