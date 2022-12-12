Brett Moffitt Lands New Full-Time Opportunity for 2023 NASCAR Season

Former Craftsman Truck Series champion Brett Moffitt is back on a full-time NASCAR schedule. He will join a new team for the 2023 Xfinity Series season while reuniting with Ford Performance.

According to a press release, Moffitt will join AM Racing as the Truck Series team expands into the Xfinity Series. He will drive the No. 25 Ford Mustang while representing the blue oval for the first full season in the Xfinity Series. Moffitt previously drove a Ford in the Cup Series, and he made one start in a Ford during the 2022 Xfinity Series season.

“I am beyond excited about this next chapter in my career,” Moffitt said in a press release. “Wade [Moore], Kevin [Cywinski], and the entire AM Racing team are putting the pieces together to make sure that we not only have a team that can run up front but win races in 2023.

“I was impressed by the team’s long-term plan and without question, I know that we will be able to accomplish the goals that we have set forth. I look forward to representing AM Racing as driver of the No. 25 Ford Mustang.”

AM Racing Makes Another Major Change for 2023

The addition of Moffitt is only one of the significant changes for AM Racing. The Truck Series team will also take on the Xfinity Series for the first time while making a manufacturer change.

AM Racing also announced that it will leave Team Chevy for the foreseeable future. It now has a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing and Ford Motor Company’s Ford Performance program.

SHR will provide race cars and technical support to AM Racing for the full, 33-race schedule in 2023. Roush Yates Engines will provide the engines for the Xfinity Series ride.

SHR has multiple alliances in place across the national series. SS Green Light Racing is a prominent example considering that Cole Custer won an Xfinity Series race for the team in 2022. RSS Racing also formed an alliance with SHR prior to the 2022 season.

Moffitt Will Hit a Career Milestone With AM Racing

The Iowa native has spent multiple seasons in the Xfinity Series. The majority of his starts were with Our Motorsports as he served as the team’s primary driver.

Moffitt made 29 starts for the team in 2020, 31 in 2021, and 20 in 2022 before he and Our Motorsports parted ways. He also made one start each for JR Motorsports, SS Green Light Racing, GMS Racing, and RAB Racing.

Moffitt has not reached Victory Lane in the Xfinity Series, but he has put himself in contention on multiple occasions. He has 23 top-10 finishes and two top-fives, which includes a runner-up at Daytona International Speedway in 2021.

“This is an integral move for AM Racing and our future in NASCAR,” said AM Racing team principal Kevin Cywinski. “AM Racing is committed to ensuring that we are taking the necessary measures to not only give our team but Brett the opportunity to be competitive from the time we show up to Daytona in February — which is something this group deserves.

“We are also grateful to have formed a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing and Ford Performance. With their leadership and direction — it should offer the opportunity for our team to contend for a spot in the Xfinity Series Playoffs in our inaugural season.”