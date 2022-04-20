Chase Briscoe Majorly Expands Racing Schedule

The reigning Cup Series Rookie of the Year is majorly shaking up his racing schedule. Stewart-Haas Racing’s Chase Briscoe has unveiled the “Chase’n Dirt Tour” that features 25 upcoming dirt races.

Briscoe announced the news on April 19. He revealed that he will go back to where his racing career started by running races in Sprint Cars (wing and non-wing), Super Dirt Late Models, Midgets, and Micro Sprint Cars. He will have Mahindra Tractors as his primary partner for the entire run, continuing a partnership that began prior to the 2022 Cup Series season and included the 36th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals.

Super excited to announce the “Chase’n Dirt Tour” thanks to @Mahindra_USA! Going back to my roots! Gonna be running over 25 dirt races this year in wing and non wing sprint cars, super dirt late model, midget, and micro sprints. First one is this weekend at Talladega Short Track! pic.twitter.com/wTCOZEOy7D — Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe_14) April 19, 2022

According to Briscoe’s announcement, his expanded schedule will begin during the trip to Talladega Superspeedway. He will suit up for 360 Sprint Car races at the Talladega short track on April 22 and 23 before taking on the Geico 500 Cup Series race on April 24 (3 p.m. ET, FOX).

Briscoe Has Revealed Part of His Dirt Schedule

The driver of the No. 14 Ford Mustang hasn’t provided a full look at his upcoming schedule, but he has announced a few of the dates. He specifically listed 13, starting at Talladega and running through late July.

According to Briscoe’s list, he will follow up his 360 Sprint Car races with three stints in a Late Model. He will compete at Brownstown Speedway (Indiana) on April 27 before heading to Charlotte for Late Model races on May 11-12.

Briscoe’s schedule also includes dates at Millbridge Speedway (May 23-24), Tri-City Speedway (June 1 and 3), Plymouth Speedway (July 1), and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (July 27-28). Briscoe will also compete in a 410 Sprint Car on July 2, but he has not revealed the location yet.

“Dirt-track racing makes me a better Cup Series driver,” Briscoe said in the press release announcing his partnership with Mahindra Tractors on December 10, 2021. “It forces you to adapt. You have to run different lines to get the most out of your car and you have to do it quickly.

“When I won my first Xfinity Series race on the Roval at Charlotte, I drove it like a dirt track. I made sure to not spin the rear tires to where I was good at the end of a run. Running the Chili Bowl is fun, but it also keeps you sharp. It’ll be a great way to kick off our first season with Mahindra Tractors.”

Briscoe Has a Long History Competing in Dirt

The Indiana native has achieved success in NASCAR’s national series, but he first made a name for himself while competing on dirt. Briscoe grew up honing his skills on local tracks while driving 410 Sprint Cars.

Briscoe made history in 2008 while making 37 starts in the 410 Sprint Car. He posted 17 top-ten finishes before winning the final race of the year at Paragon Speedway. Briscoe captured the checkered flag at the age of 13 and he broke Jeff Gordon’s record by becoming the youngest driver to win in a 410 Sprint Car.

While Briscoe moved up to stock cars in 2013 and started to rise through the ranks, he has still continued to compete periodically on dirt. He has taken on such prestigious events as the Tulsa Shootout and the Chili Bowl Nationals while facing off with the best in the series.

