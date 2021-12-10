Chase Briscoe Lands New Primary Sponsor

The reigning NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year will have a new primary sponsor for the 2022 season and beyond. Chase Briscoe will work with Mahindra Tractors for the majority of the 36-race schedule.

Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal first broke the news on Friday, December 10. Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Tony Stewart and Briscoe then met with the media at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to discuss the major deal. Viren Popli, president and CEO of Mahindra AG North America, joined them to break the news.

The 14 is used to winning in red, and @ChaseBriscoe_14 is ready to carry the legacy with @TonyStewart on his side. We’re excited to welcome @Mahindra_USA as the primary partner for the No. 14. pic.twitter.com/Gleuw8ASBm — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) December 10, 2021

Stewart started by explaining that he remains excited about this new partnership and joked that he already has a new tractor headed to his ranch. Popli added that this deal is a multi-year partnership for the No. 14 Ford Mustang.

SHR did not provide an exact number of races involved in this partnership. However, the organization confirmed to Heavy that Mahindra Tractors is an anchor partner for the majority of Cup Series races and will bring back the red and black scheme with some similarities to Stewart’s Mobil 1 scheme that he took to Victory Lane in the 2012 Auto Club 400.

The Red & Black No. 14 Will Debut in Los Angeles

According to a press release sent out in conjunction with the media session, SHR confirmed that the No. 14 Mahindra Ford Mustang will debut at the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum on February 5-6. The scheme will return for the Season-opening Daytona 500 on February 20.

In addition to becoming an anchor partner of the No. 14 team, Mahindra Tractors will also join Briscoe on January 10-15 when he competes in the 36th annual Chili Bowl Nationals. Mahindra Tractors will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 5 midget as Briscoe makes his eighth Chili Bowl appearance.

“Dirt-track racing makes me a better Cup Series driver,” Briscoe said in the press release. “It forces you to adapt. You have to run different lines to get the most out of your car and you have to do it quickly.

“When I won my first Xfinity Series race on the Roval at Charlotte, I drove it like a dirt track. I made sure to not spin the rear tires to where I was good at the end of a run. Running the Chili Bowl is fun, but it also keeps you sharp. It’ll be a great way to kick off our first season with Mahindra Tractors.”

Briscoe & Stewart Have High Hopes for the 2022 Season

Built to handle the pressure on and off the track. pic.twitter.com/IXC3k6v4jq — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) December 10, 2021

Briscoe moved up to the Cup Series in 2021 after capping off a nine-win Xfinity Series season. He started all 36 races as a rookie and finished with three top-10 finishes, all on road courses. He piled up more points than fellow rookie Anthony Alfredo and secured Rookie of the Year honors.

Briscoe will now take on his second season in the Cup Series with a new partner on the No. 14. Stewart took the No. 14 to Victory Lane 16 times, and he used it to win the 2011 Cup Series championship. Briscoe will now try to continue this winning trend while representing Mahindra Tractors.

“The NASCAR Cup Series is the toughest racing I’ve ever been a part of. It’s so competitive,” Briscoe said in the press release. “I learned so much this year and I really can’t wait to apply it all next season.

“I’m incredibly honored to represent Mahindra Tractors and all of its dealers. We both want to continue to grow and perform – me on the racetrack and Mahindra in the marketplace. It’s a true partnership that’s valuable to both of us.”

READ NEXT: Landon Cassill Announces Big Plans for 2022 Season