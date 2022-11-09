Chase Elliott & Austin Cindric Take On New Racing Challenge

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season is over, but two of its playoff drivers are not done racing. Chase Elliott and Austin Cindric will both take on Nitro Rallycross.

Elliott announced on August 18 that he would compete in the Travis Pastrana-created series for the second time. However, he would remain in Arizona for the race weekend instead of heading to Florida as he did back in 2021.

excited to have the 2022 Daytona 500 winner @AustinCindric joining us for an epic double header this weekend in Phoenix 👊 pic.twitter.com/f9njEaQUAt — Nitro Rallycross (@NitroRallycross) November 9, 2022

Cindric was a new addition. Nitro Rallycross waited until November 9 to announce that he will make his debut in the racing series. Like Elliott, he will also take on the purpose-built track at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park outside of Phoenix.

Both Cindric and Elliott will be in the Group E class, which features the new, all-electric FC1-X that can produce the electric equivalent of 1,070 peak horsepower (800 kW). They will control the unique vehicles while facing off with the best drivers in Nitro Rallycross, such as Pastrana, Kevin Eriksson, Fraser McConnell, Jenson Button, and Oliver Bennett.

The Weekend Features 3 Days of Action

There will be multiple opportunities for fans to watch Cindric and Elliott compete in Nitro Rallycross. Those in person, in particular, will also have a chance to take part in an autograph session with the NASCAR drivers.

The action on Friday, November 11, will begin at 6 p.m. ET/4 p.m. local. The broadcast will run until 10 p.m. ET/8 p.m. local. Peacock will provide coverage for residents of the United States while YouTube will carry the action for international viewers.

Cindric and Elliott will be on track multiple times on Saturday, November 12. They will first take part in the Group E Battle Seeding Heat at 2:44 p.m. ET/12:44 p.m. local. Round one of the Group E Battles will be at 4:22 p.m. ET/2:22 p.m. local. The quarterfinals will be at 5:12 p.m. ET/3:12 p.m. local.

pumped to have @chaseelliott out for a double header this weekend at Wild Horse Pass after an epic @nascar season 🙌 pic.twitter.com/2irPMYJrf8 — Nitro Rallycross (@NitroRallycross) November 9, 2022

The Group E Battles semifinal will take place at 6:03 p.m. ET/4:03 p.m. local. The finals will be at 6:46 p.m. ET/4:46 p.m. local. Once the podium ceremony ends, the drivers will take part in an autograph session for the attendees.

The final day of Nitro Rallycross will feature a packed schedule of Side-by-Side, Group E, and Nitro Next races. They begin at 2:42 p.m. ET/12:42 p.m. local and set up the final round at 6:09 p.m. ET/4:09 p.m. local. The weekend will then come to a close with a podium ceremony and another autograph session.

Elliott Will Pursue a Stronger Finish

Cindric will be an intriguing name to watch during the Nitro Rallycross weekend given his racing background. This includes time in the Global RallyCross Championship Lites and a bronze medal in the 2014 X Games. Though he has no experience in Nitro Rallycross.

Elliott, for comparison, took on the 2021 Nitro Rallycross weekend at The Florida International Rally & Motorsports Park while driving the old star car. He won a heat race against Tanner Foust, but he was disqualified after a penalty from the officials.

Despite the setback, Elliott still went on to secure a spot in the final round. He faced off with the top drivers and ultimately finished eighth at The FIRM. Now he will make his return to Nitro Rallycross while adjusting to a new car and trying to secure a stronger finish.