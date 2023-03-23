Chase Elliott Takes On a New Role for COTA Race

Chase Elliott continues to recover from surgery after he suffered a fractured tibia in a snowboarding accident. While he continues to prepare for his return, he will take on a new role for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas.

According to an announcement made on “NASCAR Race Hub,” Elliott will join the FOX Sports broadcast for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday, March 26 (3:30 p.m. ET). He will help provide analysis as his peers take on the first road course race without cautions between stages.

Elliott will not be in the booth for the Cup Series race. Instead, he will take part in the broadcast remotely as he provides insight into what it takes to succeed in road course races.

Elliott has two Cup Series starts at Circuit of the Americas. He won the inaugural event in 2021 after heavy rainfall forced NASCAR to call the race early. Elliott then finished fourth overall in 2022 while Ross Chastain captured the win.

Elliott Has Several Road Course Wins

Having Elliott as a guest commentator is fitting based on the location of the race. He is the active leader in road course wins in the NASCAR Cup Series, and he is only two behind all-time leader Jeff Gordon.

Elliott has seven career Cup Series wins on road courses. His first career win took place at Watkins Glen International in 2018 and then he returned to Victory Lane at the New York track one year later.

His win at Circuit of the Americas was a milestone event. He celebrated for the 12th time in Victory Lane while Team Chevy celebrated its 800th NASCAR win.

Elliott’s list of road course wins also includes one at Road America, one at the Daytona Road Course, and two at the Charlotte Roval. The only road courses where Elliott has not won in the Cup Series are Sonoma Raceway and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Elliott Joins a Packed Lineup of Analysts

The trip to Circuit of the Americas will feature a packed booth as three guests take part in the broadcast. Two will be on-site at the Texas track while the other, Elliott, will work remotely.

Mike Joy will lead the booth while filling his role as the play-by-play man. Mainstay Clint Bowyer will be in his normal role as an analyst while America’s Crew Chief, Larry McReynolds, will provide information about tire wear and fuel mileage.

2004 Cup Series champion Kurt Busch will also join the booth for his first guest spot of the season. He will provide analysis while continuing his trend of giving back to NASCAR fans with his insight.

The other addition to the FOX Sports booth will be one that has ties to the Texas road course. Haas F1 Principal Guenther Steiner will make his first appearance in the booth while using his unique background to provide further analysis about the race and guest stars such as Kimi Raikkonen and Jenson Button.