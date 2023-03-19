Kurt Busch Adds NASCAR Cup Series Race to Booth Schedule

The 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion is about to make his first FOX Sports booth appearance of the season. Kurt Busch will help call the race at Circuit of the Americas.

Mike Joy announced the news on March 19 during the Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He said that Busch and Haas F1 Principal Guenther Steiner will join him and Mike Joy for the first road course race of the 2023 season. They will provide analysis as several drivers try to join Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain on the list of COTA winners.

Busch has made several appearances in the booth for FOX Sports in recent years. Though Busch has primarily called Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series events due to competing in the Cup Series. Now that he has stepped away from full-time competition and the No. 45 Toyota, he has an opportunity to call his first Cup Series race.

Busch Reunites With a Former Teammate

The race at Circuit of the Americas will provide Busch with an opportunity to lend his insight during a Cup Series race. He will also reunite with a former teammate in Clint Bowyer.

Busch joined Stewart-Haas Racing for the 2014 season, and he took over the No. 41 Chevrolet. He remained with the team as it switched to Ford Performance, and he delivered six wins before ultimately departing after the 2019 season.

Bowyer, for comparison, joined Stewart-Haas Racing for the 2017 season. He took over the No. 14 after Tony Stewart’s retirement, and he remained with the organization through the 2020 season. Bowyer added two wins of his own in 2018 while working alongside Busch, Aric Almirola, and Kevin Harvick. Now, Bowyer and Busch will reunite in the FOX Sports booth.

Another angle of the fight between Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson. (Via @NASCAR_Xfinity) pic.twitter.com/dMQiHQAuSC — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 11, 2020

Busch and Bowyer have actually called a previous race together. They joined Adam Alexander in the Xfinity Series booth at Kentucky Speedway back in 2020 and watched as Austin Cindric swept two days of racing at the intermediate track.

The second Xfinity Series race at Kentucky Speedway, in particular, featured a late altercation. Noah Gragson and Harrison Burton got into a fight after an on-track incident. They traded blows while Busch and Bowyer provided their unique commentary.

Steiner Has Knowledge About 2 Guest Drivers

The decision to add Steiner to the lineup is fitting due to the location of the road course race. Circuit of the Americas has been the home of Formula One in the United States since the 2012 season when Lewis Hamilton won the inaugural Grand Prix. The seven-time F1 World Champion has five wins at the Texas road course, which is the most in the series.

The other reason why the addition of Steiner is fitting is that there will be two guest drivers from the F1 ranks. Kimi Raikkonen will return to Trackhouse Racing for his second career Cup Series start while Jenson Button will make his Cup Series debut while driving for Rick Ware Racing.

Steiner has been the Haas F1 Principal since the 2016 season, so he has familiarity with both drivers. He watched Raikkonen win the 2018 Pirelli United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas, and he watched Button’s final full-time season in 2016. Now, he will provide commentary as both drivers compete in the Cup Series.