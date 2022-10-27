Chase Elliott Launches New ‘Virtual Restaurant’ for NASCAR Fans

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott and Hooters are expanding their partnership. They have announced the upcoming launch of a virtual restaurant at nearly 200 locations.

Hooters and the 2020 Cup Series champion announced the news on October 27 with a press release. They revealed that the virtual restaurant, Chase Elliott’s Chicken Tenders, will be available to order from 196 Hooters locations exclusively on DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats.

The menu will feature a variety of items. There will be tenders with 14 sauces, waffle fries, tots, boneless wings, chicken sandwiches, buffalo chicken salads, mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, and beverages.

“I’m excited to launch a menu that fuels fans’ love for delicious Hooters chicken, starters, and sides,” Elliott said in a press release. “I have the best fans in the world, so I know they will enjoy trying this cool new concept and make an order for race day or during the week like I do.”

Elliott’s Strong Performances Benefit Hooters Customers

Hooters has been a primary partner of Elliott’s since the 2017 Cup Series season. The restaurant chain has supported the reigning Most Popular Driver on the track, and it has celebrated strong performances with some unique promotions.

Starting in 2017, Hooters began giving away free orders of fried pickles every time Elliott posted a top-10 finish. A win turned the promotion into 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of another 10 wings.

This promotion has continued throughout Elliott’s Cup Series career, and it has provided fans with numerous opportunities to secure free wings or pickles. The 2020 Cup Series champion has posted 119 top-10 finishes, 76 top-fives, and 18 wins while working with Hooters.

“As the most popular driver in racing today, Chase has a fantastic connection with our restaurant clientele no matter where they are ordering our famous foods, so it’s natural we’d create a line extension together,” said Hooters CMO Bruce Skala.

Hooters Previously Extended Its Partnership With Elliott

The launch of the virtual restaurant is only the latest move for Hooters. The company also set up the 2022 season by announcing an extension with both Hendrick Motorsports and Elliott.

The deal, which Hooters announced on December 2, 2021, was for three years. It ensured that the chain restaurant and Elliott would continue to work together through the end of the 2024 season while pursuing wins and playoff appearances.

Along with an extension, Hooters also unveiled its Next Gen scheme for Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro. The updated version featured a white base with blue and orange accents. The hood had the original Hooters logo instead of the updated version. The rear of the stock car had the text, “Follow me to Hooters.”

This updated scheme made three appearances during the 2022 season. Elliott first showcased it at World Wide Technology Raceway in June. He then brought the scheme back for Bristol Motor Speedway in September and Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October.

Elliott did not win any of the three races featuring the Hooters scheme. However, he did finish second at Bristol Motor Speedway, which helped him move on to the Round of 12.