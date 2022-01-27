Hooters Unveils Chase Elliott’s 2022 Scheme

The No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro will have a new look for select races during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Hooters has unveiled the new version of Chase Elliott’s stock car, which features a noticeable color change.

The restaurant chain unveiled the new scheme on Thursday, January 27, with a special video. Elliott provided a quick introduction before four Hooters girls pulled back the cover to reveal the new scheme, which features a white base and the retro logo. A massive version of Hootie, the restaurant’s mascot, covers the space behind the door numbers.

The Hooters scheme will take center stage for three races during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Elliott will showcase the partner at World Wide Technology Raceway in June, Bristol Motor Speedway in September, and Las Vegas Motor Speedway in November.

This continued partnership with Hooters follows a massive extension with the primary partner. Hooters Racing announced on December 2 that the brand would continue to support Elliott and the No. 9 team for three more seasons. The extension includes three primary races each year.

Elliott Ran Multiple Hooters Schemes in 2021

Lifting our cup to the legendary Alan Kulwicki 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xeqGFlXNLz — Hooters Racing (@HootersRacing) April 23, 2021

The 2021 season featured two different versions of the Hooters scheme. Elliott used a black version of the scheme during trips to Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course and Bristol Motor Speedway for the night race.

This black version of the Hooters scheme featured the updated Hooters logo on the hood and an orange roof. The stock car also had orange stripes and orange door numbers to stand out from the black base. This is the scheme that took center stage as he battled with Kevin Harvick during and after the Bristol night race.

The first race to feature the Hooters scheme took place during Throwback Weekend. Elliott headed to Darlington Raceway on May 9 for the Goodyear 400, and he used the celebratory weekend to honor the late Alan Kulwicki, who died in an airplane crash in Tennessee on Apr. 1, 1993.

The throwback Hooters scheme also featured a white base like the 2022 version, but there were several nods to Kulwicki’s championship-winning stock car. An orange stripe covered the bottom of the No. 9 while brown numbers covered the doors and the roof. The design wasn’t a perfect one-to-one recreation, but it served as a fitting tribute during Throwback Weekend.

Elliott Has 1 Task to Achieve With Hooters

While Elliott has secured 13 career wins and a championship trophy during his Cup Series career, he hasn’t achieved one goal with Hooters. He remains winless in races featuring Hootie on the hood of the No. 9.

Elliott has achieved the most success with NAPA Auto Parts on his car due to the sheer volume of races featuring the blue and yellow colors. He has won eight races with NAPA on the car, one with Kelley Blue Book, one with LLumar, one with Sun Energy 1, and two with Mountain Dew. He also won the 2020 All-Star Race and the $1 million prize with UniFirst on the No. 9.

The 2022 season will feature three more opportunities for Elliott to win his first race with Hooters on the car. The Georgia native has not won a points-paying race at WWTR, Bristol Motor Speedway, or Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but he has six combined top-five finishes. Elliott also captured his All-Star win at Bristol Motor Speedway.

