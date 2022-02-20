Chase Elliott Inks Massive Extension

Hendrick Motorsports has kicked off the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season with a massive move. The championship-winning organization has signed Chase Elliott to a five-year extension, lasting through the 2027 season.

HMS announced the news on the morning of February 20, hours before Elliott took on the Daytona 500. The team confirmed that the 2020 Cup Series champion will remain with the team for several years while continuing to fight for wins and return trips to the championship four. This is the biggest deal among the Hendrick Motorsports drivers.

ALL the latest NASCAR news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on NASCAR newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on NASCAR Newsletter!

“I feel so fortunate to be in this position,” Elliott said in a statement from the team. “I have a great team with leadership from Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) and the support of the best car owner and racing organization in the world. For me, there’s a lot of pride in driving for Hendrick Motorsports and having the opportunity to win races and compete for championships. We are capable of accomplishing a lot more and it starts today.”

Elliott’s Deal Keeps Him Under Contract the Longest

Three of the Hendrick Motorsports drivers have signed contracts ahead of the 2022 Cup Series season. Alex Bowman signed a two-year extension in June 2021 that will keep him with the organization through the 2023 season. Kyle Larson inked his two-year extension in July 2021, midway through his 10-win, championship season.

Team owner Rick Hendrick has publicly stated that his goal is to keep his driver stable intact “forever.” He took a step toward achieving this goal by signing Elliott to a contract that will last through the 2027 season.

This deal will keep Elliott with the organization until he is 32 years old. If he continues to perform at a similar level, he will only add more victories to his resume and compete for championships in the coming six seasons. Hendrick Motorsports will then have the opportunity to sign the driver of the No. 9 to another extension as he remains in the prime of his career.

This story is developing.

READ NEXT: Denny Hamlin Shares Surprising Origin of Michael Jordan Partnership [Exclusive Video]